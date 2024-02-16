Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Valentine’s Day Backlash With Message on “Pettiness”

Heather Rae El Moussa responded to criticism over her Valentine's Day message that didn't mention her stepdaughter Taylor, whom she shares with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Watch: Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Favoring Son Over Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't letting any hate overshadow her day of love. 

The Selling Sunset alum took the high road after her Valentine's Day Instagram post received criticism for not including a photo of her husband Tarek El Moussa's 13-year-old daughter, Taylor.

"We close our ears to the pettiness," Heather wrote in a Feb. 15 Instagram Story. "We strive for positivity only."

Insisting her stepdaughter wasn't offended, the 36-year-old added, "My girl knows she's my #1 gal."

Beneath the clap back, Heather—who shares Tristan, 12 months, with Tarek and is also stepmom to Brayden, 8, whom her husband shares with his ex Christina Hall—posted a cute photo of her and Taylor hugging in the back of a car with huge grins on their faces. 

Heather's response came one day after she shared a Valentine's Day message for "her boys T, T & B."

"I have never felt so much love in my life," her Feb. 14 post read. "All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn't want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could've ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray."

photos
Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa's Cutest Moments With Son Tristan

Fans were quick to point out that Heather had left out the fifth member of their family, with one user commenting, "You can wish a girl happy Valentines too," and another asking, "Is the stepdaughter chopped liver on vday?"

But while Taylor may not have made this year's Valentine's Day message, Heather has posted about her stepdaughter on social media before. 

Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Back in October, the Flipping El Moussas star shared photos from the teenager's surprise 13th birthday party and gave her a special shoutout. 

"[Thirteen] years old is a milestone year so it was so cute to see Tay soaking it all in, surrounded by our family," Heather wrote in the Oct. 1 Instagram post. "Such a fun day and we still can't believe we officially have a teenager in the house!!!"

Keep reading to see how more stars celebrated love on Valentine's Day. 

Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

courtesy of Wingstop

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

Instagram/Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia (Chickenfry)

The country star celebrated Valentine’s Day with a message for the podcaster, saying, “Wish this world saw you in all the lights I get to. I love you and happy Valentine's Day hot dog.”

Instagram/Dyan Meyer

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer“

“Happy valentines to my #1 crush,” Dylan wrote of the Twilight alum, to whom she got engaged to in 2021, alongside a photos of them from over the years. “The hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you.”

Instagram/Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, Banks & Mae Koma

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is expecting her fourth baby and third with husband Matthew Koma, celebrated her little ones.Alongside pics of daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, holding a heart balloon that ultimately floated off into the sky, she wrote a simple, “Happy Valentines Day…”

Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Days after unveiling a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend at Crypto.com Arena, she shared a sweet message to her husband. “I love you,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the couple. “Happy Valentine’s Day @kobebryant.”

Instagram/Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Oscar winner shared a throwback of herself and husband of 21 years, writing, “My Forever Valentine.” 

Instagram/Drew Scott

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the best partner in crime a guy could ask for,” the Property Brothers star captioned a photo of the duo laughing in front of a scenic view. “Now…back to giggling uncontrollably.”

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart & Jack Martin

The Riverdale alum kept it simple, sharing a photo of herself and the content creator on her Instagram Stories and writing “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Instagram/Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry

“I love you my baby!” the cookbook author wrote alongside photos of herself and NBA superstar husband. “Forever ever.”

