Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Valentine’s Day Backlash With Message on “Pettiness”

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't letting any hate overshadow her day of love.
The Selling Sunset alum took the high road after her Valentine's Day Instagram post received criticism for not including a photo of her husband Tarek El Moussa's 13-year-old daughter, Taylor.
"We close our ears to the pettiness," Heather wrote in a Feb. 15 Instagram Story. "We strive for positivity only."
Insisting her stepdaughter wasn't offended, the 36-year-old added, "My girl knows she's my #1 gal."
Beneath the clap back, Heather—who shares Tristan, 12 months, with Tarek and is also stepmom to Brayden, 8, whom her husband shares with his ex Christina Hall—posted a cute photo of her and Taylor hugging in the back of a car with huge grins on their faces.
Heather's response came one day after she shared a Valentine's Day message for "her boys T, T & B."
"I have never felt so much love in my life," her Feb. 14 post read. "All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn't want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could've ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray."
Fans were quick to point out that Heather had left out the fifth member of their family, with one user commenting, "You can wish a girl happy Valentines too," and another asking, "Is the stepdaughter chopped liver on vday?"
But while Taylor may not have made this year's Valentine's Day message, Heather has posted about her stepdaughter on social media before.
Back in October, the Flipping El Moussas star shared photos from the teenager's surprise 13th birthday party and gave her a special shoutout.
"[Thirteen] years old is a milestone year so it was so cute to see Tay soaking it all in, surrounded by our family," Heather wrote in the Oct. 1 Instagram post. "Such a fun day and we still can't believe we officially have a teenager in the house!!!"
