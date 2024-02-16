Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Valentine’s Day Backlash With Message on “Pettiness”

Watch : Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Favoring Son Over Stepkids

Heather Rae El Moussa isn't letting any hate overshadow her day of love.

The Selling Sunset alum took the high road after her Valentine's Day Instagram post received criticism for not including a photo of her husband Tarek El Moussa's 13-year-old daughter, Taylor.

"We close our ears to the pettiness," Heather wrote in a Feb. 15 Instagram Story. "We strive for positivity only."

Insisting her stepdaughter wasn't offended, the 36-year-old added, "My girl knows she's my #1 gal."

Beneath the clap back, Heather—who shares Tristan, 12 months, with Tarek and is also stepmom to Brayden, 8, whom her husband shares with his ex Christina Hall—posted a cute photo of her and Taylor hugging in the back of a car with huge grins on their faces.

Heather's response came one day after she shared a Valentine's Day message for "her boys T, T & B."

"I have never felt so much love in my life," her Feb. 14 post read. "All 3 keep me on my toes but I wouldn't want it any other way. I am so thankful to have you as my husband my best friend and my partner @therealtarekelmoussa. You are my person, and the best daddy I could've ever asked for. I love you very much honey and I love you Tristan and Bray."