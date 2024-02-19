Get Long, Luxurious Lashes with These Top-Rated Falsies, Mascaras, Serums & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As I'm sure you all know, today is National Lash Day. I'll be celebrating by decorating my lashes with ornaments, singing eyelash carols, and gathering with my lash technician. If you'd also like to get into the holiday, I've got good news. In the spirit of the day, I've collected a list of the best-selling and top-rated mascaras, lash serums, primers, false lashes, brushes, styling kits, and lash extensions to upgrade your eyelash game. By the time the day is done, you'll have long, luxurious lashes that will turn heads.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect mascara, you'll find one that comes with over 245,000 reviews and another that claims it's better than sex. For getting that natural, healthy lash look, there's a lash curler and a peptide serum designed for increased growth. There's also a mix of false eyelashes that feature adhesive and magnetic attachments. There's something for every lash enthusiast.
So, keep on scrolling for the mascaras, false lashes, lash serums, and more, that will take your lashes from here to HERE. It's a National Lash Day miracle!
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Enhancing Lash & Mascara Primer
Just apply this lash primer to your eyelashes before your mascara, and it can give you the appearance of fuller, longer lashes. It features a conditioning formula of vitamins B5 and E, so it's nourishing your lashes while it delivers iconic results.
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara
Backed by over 12,000 5-star Amazon reviews, Too Faced's Better Than Sex mascara comes with a disclaimer from one reviewer: "Sorry folks, this mascara ain't better than sex lol. But it is the best mascara I've ever used." All it takes is one coat to thicken, lengthen, and curl.
wet n wild High On Lash Eyelash Curler
Comfortable and easy to grip, this eyelash curler can grab and lift with laser precision. It's backed by over 17,000 5-star Amazon reviews, where one fan reported, "THIS IS THE BEST CURLER I HAVE EVER USED! It gives my lashes a perfect curl and is very easy to use."
The Ordinary Power of Peptides Set
Valued at $57, you can score this Power of Peptides Set for just $39 and also get healthier looking lashes. The kit comes with a universal serum that visibly improves your skin's texture and targets signs of aging, plus a lash and brow serum and an eye serum to combat signs of aging around the eye area. It's suitable for all skin types.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow & Lash Styling Kit
This trio set is designed to define your brows and lengthen your lashes. One reviewer raved, "made my lashes and brows look perfect! A must have in my routine!"
KISS So Wispy, False Eyelashes
With over 17,000 5-star Amazon reviews, these KISS false eyelashes are a fan-favorite pick. You get 5 pairs in the pack and they're reusable. Just apply the adhesive (not included, but you can get it here) to the lash band and then place over your natural lashes. Their wispy design is glam, cute, and comes with lots of compliments.
SWEET VIEW Eye Makeup Tools, Set of 3
Featuring three different brushes, this set includes everything you need to separate, lift, and brush your eyelashes. They can help to smooth out mascara clumps, define your brows, and more.
KISS Falscara Multipack False Eyelashes
If you're looking to extend your lashes, but would like to control the look a little bit more, these lengthening wisps are for you. They come in small, medium, and large sizes and you can wear them up to 10 days. The bond and seal adhesive is sold separately, but you can get it here.
essence | Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
For under $5 you can get this popular mascara that comes with over 245,000 5-star Amazon reviews. It delivers a false lash look and this shopper reported, "The mascara's wand intricately coats each lash, providing volume and length without clumps. The result is a dramatic, yet natural-looking flutter that stays put throughout the day."
Luxillia Magnetic Eyelashes with Eyeliner
If you're looking for falsies that don't use adhesive, this set has got you covered. The waterproof formula holds for up to 24 hours, and you can reuse the lashes up to 30 times. You get a few kinds of lash options in the 5-piece set and reviewers report that application is fast and easy (applicator tools are included).
Grande Cosmetics Mini Magic Lash and Brow Set
Valued at $62, you can get this Grande Cosmetics mini lash and brow set for just $29. It includes a lash and brow enhancing serum and a conditioning peptide mascara for stellar results. If you just want the wildly popular lash serum, you can get it here on Amazon.
CHEFBEE Disposable Eyelash Brush, 100 pieces
This 100-piece set is perfect for anyone who needs disposable eyelash brushes. They're great for smoothing out clumps of mascara, defining your brows, and separating your lashes. And since they come in a convenient container, it's easy to get one out when you need it.
Sky Organics Organic Castor Oil Eyelash Serum
Fuller looking eyelashes and brows are just a step away when you use this serum. Just apply one to two drops onto your lashes (via brush or cotton swab), and the nourishing oils will support your lash health.
