FYI, Anthropologie Is Having an Extra 40% Off On Over 3,000 Sale Items (& It's Not Just Decor)

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Friday! There's a lot to be excited about as we prepare for the end of the week — from the extra day of rest to the thought of spring inching ever so closer to us to all the sales that are happening right now, of course. Preparing for a spring home refresh? Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale has you covered. Toughing out the last few weeks of winter? Don't get cold feet — keep them cozy in plush UGG booties that won't break the bank. Starting to pack your bags for spring break? Stock up on jewelry from J. Crew & vacay-ready fits from Nordstrom Rack.
Of course, if you're looking for elevated everyday pieces that will upgrade your wardrobe as a whole, now is the perfect time to tell you about Anthropologie's Presidents' Day Event. Right now, you can score an extra 40% off on over 3,000 items ranging from tops & dresses to furniture, bedding & more. Whether your vibe is effortless cool, understated elegance, preppy chic, or soft vintage, Anthropologie has something your closet will love at prices your wallet will love even more.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Sleeveless Square-Neck Mini Dress
Made for lounging and living, this casual mini dress is a cool & comfy wardrobe staple, especially now that the warmer months are almost here. Featuring a square neck with pullover styling, the dress pairs perfectly with your fave sunnies, gold hoops, & mini purse for a "model off-duty" aesthetic.
Maeve V-Neck Lurex Polo Sweater
Understated elegance meets trendy chic with this shimmery metallic polo sweater. It's styled in a slim fit that hugs your body in all the right places, along with a statement gold accent on the left chest that instantly elevates your 'fit.
Maeve Boxer Detail Pleat-Front Trousers
From office commutes to weekend nights out on town, these pleat-front trousers will have you looking oh-so-cool while feeling oh-so-comfy. Effortlessly stylish, the pants are fitted with front slant pockets, back welt pocket, and a front zip closure.
Pilcro Faux Leather Swing Jacket
A leather jacket is a year-round closet essential that's perfect for effortlessly dressing up your outfits. Versatile & comfy, this faux leather swing jacket from Anthropologie's exclusive Pilcro label is sure to be your new fave outerwear piece. It's detailed with a chic collar and side zip pockets so you can store all of your small essentials on the go.
Maeve Floral Appliqué Mini Skirt
Your classic black mini skirt, but better. Featuring an elegant flower detailing in the front, this elegant skirt pairs perfectly with a classy tweed blazer, chic vest, and trendy tights for a look that radiates "it-girl" vibes.
RD Style Short-Sleeve V-Neck Polo Cardigan Sweater
Perfect for those days when it's too cold for a crop tee but too warm to actually layer up, this short-sleeve polo cardigan sweater is an all-season wardrobe staple. It features a button front and deep V-neck that's the perfect cut for pairing with your go-to statement necklace.
Quilted Puffy Headband
Dress up your OOTD with this quilted headband, which is available in six stylish colors. As one Anthropologie shopper who's in their "Blair Waldorf era" put it, "This headband is comfortable and doesn't sit too high on the head. A classic preppy look."
Maeve Tweed Shorts
Speaking of prep-core, these green tweed shorts deliver an effortlessly cool take on the trend. Complete your OOTD with the matching oversized tweed shacket, satin baby tee, and statement layered necklaces.
Sachin & Babi Blaine Taffeta Square-Neck Midi Dress
If the coquette aesthetic went on spring vacay, it would look like this resort-ready midi dress. The delicate blue & white pattern with fresh florals lends a vintage charm to the design, complete with sweet straps, tea-length silhouette, and side pockets (which we absolutely love).
Velvet Crossbody Wallet
Stylish & functional, this velvet crossbody wallet is perfect for storing all your daily essentials on the go. Available in five trendy colors, the bag comes with an adjustable & removable crossbody strap, removable chain, inner mirror, inner slip pocket, and magnetic closure.
Maeve Colorblock Cable Sweater
Spring may be just ahead, but until then, keep yourself warm & cozy in this classic colorblock cable sweater. It's styled with side-split detailing and an oversized, relaxed fit that's ideal for throwing on over your lighter layers.
Maeve by Anthropologie Pickleball Paddles
Once the temperatures do warm up, though, we're excited to spend more time outside — and what better springtime activity to pick up than the internet's current fave hobby? These adorable pickleball paddles feature playful designs that are sure to make you the star of the court.
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Sheer Mesh Ruched Mini Dress
Found: your next going out 'fit, just in time for spring break. This sheer mesh mini dress is crafted from metallic nylon fabric and features a button-front design with a trendy collar & ruched detailing.
By Anthropologie Long-Sleeve Slouchy Pullover
This slouchy pullover is a cool and comfy staple for errands, WFH days, post-pilates smoothie runs, and weekend lounging. It's designed with a flattering off-shoulder fit and is also available in heather grey and heather oatmeal.
By Anthropologie Silky Pajama Pants
Elevate your sleep with these silky pajama pants, featuring side seam pockets and comfy pull-on styling. Complete the set with the matching silky pajama top.
Pilcro Duster Shacket
Versatile and chic, this duster shacket instantly elevates your everyday outfits from top to bottom. The relaxed silhouette makes it perfect for comfortably fitting over your lighter layers and keeping you covered.
Silent D Katia Wedges
Your warm-weather wardrobe called, and it really loves these slip-on wedges. From days by the pool to nights out on town, these wedges are the perfect cherry on top to your outfit. Plus, they come in four trendy colors (black, moss, medium pink, orange).
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do Presidents' Day Sales start?
While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. If you're shopping for home deals, you'll find major discounts at Wayfair, QVC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, and Nordstrom Rack among other retailers.
