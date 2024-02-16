Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Her 3-Year-Old Son Died After Tragic Accident

Watch : TikTok Star Veruca Salt's 1-Month-Old Son Dies

The Walker family is mourning a heartbreaking loss.

Merritt & Style blogger Lauren Merritt Walker announced Feb. 12 that her and husband David Walker's 3-year-old son Callahan died.

"We are completely broken-hearted to share that we lost our precious Callahan in a tragic accident last week," Lauren and David wrote in a joint Instagram post. "He was such a blessing and brought so much joy to our whole family."

The post featured a series of memories with their son, including a beach photoshoot, a video of Callahan reading from a storybook and a black and white image of their hands holding his in what appears to be a hospital bed.

"Cal-Bear was absolutely adored by his big brothers and loved them beyond measure," they wrote. "As parents we are completely shattered at the loss of our baby boy. We take comfort knowing he is being held in the arms of Jesus. We would be honored to have your prayers for peace and strength over our family during this impossible time."