Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Getting Snubbed By Oscars 2024

Barbie is Kenough for Amy Schumer.

The comedian, who was previously set to take on the titular role in the film, reacted to star Margot Robbie being shut out of the Best Actress category at the 2024 Academy Awards, along with Greta Gerwig, who was omitted from the Best Director category.

"I didn't get out of my bed for two months," Amy joked on Watch What Happened Live With Andy Cohen Feb. 15, before noting, "All award shows have major problematic areas."

"Of all the things going on right now, this is not what I'm going to be picketing in the streets about," she added, "but I feel the love for that movie."

The Academy Awards caused a bit of a stir in January when Greta and Margot were left out of the two major categories. However, as the Barbie actress herself noted, she's not upset.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Margot said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."