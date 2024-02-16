Amy Schumer Reacts to Barbie’s Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Getting Snubbed By Oscars 2024

Barbie is Kenough for Amy Schumer.
The comedian, who was previously set to take on the titular role in the film, reacted to star Margot Robbie being shut out of the Best Actress category at the 2024 Academy Awards, along with Greta Gerwig, who was omitted from the Best Director category.
"I didn't get out of my bed for two months," Amy joked on Watch What Happened Live With Andy Cohen Feb. 15, before noting, "All award shows have major problematic areas."
"Of all the things going on right now, this is not what I'm going to be picketing in the streets about," she added, "but I feel the love for that movie."
The Academy Awards caused a bit of a stir in January when Greta and Margot were left out of the two major categories. However, as the Barbie actress herself noted, she's not upset.
"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Margot said at a special SAG screening of the film on Jan. 30. "Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is."
While she and Greta won't be getting solo nominations at the Oscars, they are still in the running for other categories. Margot is nominated for Best Picture as a producer for Barbie, while the director is up for Best Adapted Screenplay.
As for Amy, she was first set to play the blonde doll in an earlier version of the film but exited the project in 2017 due to scheduling conflicts. But last year, the Trainwreck star clarified that it was also due to creative differences.
"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it," she told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2022, "the only way I was interested in doing it."
And the 42-year-old couldn't be happier to see the film thrive from the sidelines.
"But there's a new team behind and it looks like it's very feminist and cool," she added on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in June, "So, I will be seeing that movie."
