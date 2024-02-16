Why Love Is Blind Is Like "Marriage Therapy" For Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey

Watch : Vanessa Lachey Says Love Is Blind Is Like “Marriage Therapy” With Husband Nick Lachey

Vanessa Lachey doesn't need a pod to strengthen her lasting connection with Nick Lachey—but the show itself has done wonders.

In fact, as the Love Is Blind cohost shared, the Netflix dating show has helped the couple, who have been married for 12 years, in its own way.

"It's such a blessing because I get to do it with Nick," Vanessa told E! News in an exclusive interview, which aired Feb. 15. "And it really has become an important part of our marriage. It's like the living marriage therapy."

As the NCIS: Hawaiʻi star, who is mom to kids Camden, 11, Brooklyn, 9, and Phoenix, 7, explained, "We get to get time away from our children. But we're working and we're working together. It's just such a great position to be in, and I'm very grateful."

Throughout Love Is Blind and Netflix's The Ultimatum (where they also serve as cohosts), Vanessa and Nick have opened up about their decades-long relationship. In fact, the MTV alum became emotional when she recalled one of their toughest points as a couple.