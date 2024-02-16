Simu Liu Teases Barbie Reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Watch : 2024 People's Choice Award Host Simu Liu Promises Show Surprises & Big Stars!

Simu Liu is more than Kenough when it comes to hosting the biggest night in pop culture.

In fact, the 2024 People's Choice Awards emcee is teasing a possible reunion with his costars from 2023's biggest blockbuster when the ceremony kick's off this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Get all the details on how to watch here.)

"I would wager that we'll see a couple people from the movie," Liu exclusively revealed on E! News Feb. 15. "I wanna leave a little bit to surprise as well."

That seems very likely, as Liu, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are all nominated at the PCAs for their roles in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.)

But would Liu ever join Gosling on stage at this year's Academy Awards for a performance of his Oscar-nominated Best Original Song "I'm Just Ken"?