Exclusive

Simu Liu Teases Barbie Reunion at 2024 People's Choice Awards

By Brett Malec Feb 16, 2024 8:09 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024E! NewsNBCExclusivesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsNBCU
SUNDAY 8 PM
Watch: 2024 People's Choice Award Host Simu Liu Promises Show Surprises & Big Stars!

Simu Liu is more than Kenough when it comes to hosting the biggest night in pop culture.

In fact, the 2024 People's Choice Awards emcee is teasing a possible reunion with his costars from 2023's biggest blockbuster when the ceremony kick's off this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Get all the details on how to watch here.)

"I would wager that we'll see a couple people from the movie," Liu exclusively revealed on E! News Feb. 15. "I wanna leave a little bit to surprise as well."

That seems very likely, as Liu, Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are all nominated at the PCAs for their roles in Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed film. (See the full list of 2024 nominees here.)

But would Liu ever join Gosling on stage at this year's Academy Awards for a performance of his Oscar-nominated Best Original Song "I'm Just Ken"?

photos
Flashback: 2004 People's Choice Awards

"I'm in," the 34-year-old told E!. "He's my guy. He's an incredible singer. He's got a voice, he can hit the notes. I think the Academy would be stupid not to invite him."

Paul Gilmore/NBC

Another multi-nominated performer at this year's ceremony? Taylor Swift.

But, unfortunately, Liu says fans shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to seeing the Grammy-winning star at the show.

"We're a big Swiftie household," he shared, adding of the Eras singer, "the thing is Taylor will be on tour at that time. She's off to Australia for the next leg of her tour and then she's got to do four shows there. So, we're not expecting it, but what an incredible year for her."

See if Liu, Swift and more stars win top categories when the 2024 People's Choice Awards air Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.

And keep reading to see the best dressed stars ever on the PCAs red carpet.

Trending Stories

1

Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Son, 3, Died After Tragic Accident

2

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

3

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Olivia WIlde

The actress showed lots of skin in a sexy, slinky black lace dress for the 2022 ceremony.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cardi B

Hot mama! The rapper wowed at the 2021 ceremony in a sparkly pink dress that showed off her signature curves.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya

The Euphoria star kept it classy and sexy with this black gown with the midsection cut out. The actress went on to win the Drama TV Star of 2019 and Movie Actress of 2019.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The People's Icon of 2020 did not disappoint! J.Lo looked red hot in this sculptural scarlet dress.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Icon of 2021 Award recipient channels Catwoman in a sizzling, sparkling body suit by Rick Owens.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attended the 2018 PCAs just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

The 2021 People's Icon rocked a color-blocked ensemble that really stood out.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

The RHOBH star gave a twist to the little black dress during the 2021 ceremony.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

The comedian stunned in a colorful look consisting of a body-hugging green dress, purple hair and a rainbow clutch.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

The Live From E! red carpet host slayed in a feathered purple dress at the 2021 show.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 PCAs, and she showed up looking like a queen ready to take her rightful place on her fashion throne.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Becky G

The Latin Artist winner shows lots of leg in a yellow and black Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and side cut-out.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian looked like a boss in this floral number.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always knows how to rock a red carpet. This skintight floor length ensemble was one for the books and proved why she's nominated for the Style Star of 2019.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

The RHOBH star's statement boots were the most enviable accessory of the 2021 show.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

She proved there's nothing more powerful than a great power suit.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

It's safe to say the Fashion Icon Award recipient slayed on the red carpet. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

The insecure star was dapper AF as he made his way down the red carpet.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

She may be cool for the summer but at the 2020 award show, Demi was red hot.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid

In 2019, the A Wrinkle In Time actress looked gorgeous as she strolled down the red carpet in a patterned blue dress with incredible puffy sleeves. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Viola Davis

How to get away with looking incredible on a red carpet?! Just take a few notes from Viola Davis. The actress looked incredible in a floor length pretty pink gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in this shirtless ensemble at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The Pose alum looked like a Disney princess in a stunning white gown in 2022.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen" singer looked lovely in a pink ruffled crop top look with a matching mini-skirt.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star stunned in a gorgeous orange gown with a daring slip down the side.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
KJ Apa

He's not in Riverdale any more! KJ Apa went with a pink suit at the 2019 PCAs and apparently Archie is all grown up.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Ghost Whisperer star rocked this royal blue look with matching eye shadow at the 2000 People's Choice Awards. The Ghost Whisperer star proved that she's always been a style icon.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Erika Jayne

The reality star looked completely at home on the carpet in a chic black tuxedo dress at the 2019 PCAs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went solo to the 2019 awards show, and stunned in a gorgeous white sleek gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer proved that she's still got it on the red carpet at the 2019 PCAs while wearing a beautiful patterned gown.

photos
View More Photos From Best Dressed Ever at the People's Choice Awards

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards this Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock. E!'s Live From E! red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Blogger Laura Merritt Walker Shares Son, 3, Died After Tragic Accident

2

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

3

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

4

Outer Banks' Austin North Speaks Out on Alleged Hospital Attack

5
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama