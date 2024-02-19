All the Candid 2024 People's Choice Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

Watch : 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Adam Sandler Accepts ‘The People’s Icon’ Award!

It was a night to remember at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Barbie's Simu Liu hosted the star-studded bash on Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with Adam Sandler and Lenny Kravitz being honored during the ceremony. (See all the 2024 PCAs winners here.)

Sandler, whose BFF and Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston presented him with the People's Icon Award, even had a few NSFW jokes up his sleeve when he took the stage.

"I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year," he told the audience after mistaking the award for the Sexiest Man Alive honor. "And was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role play."

Jokes aside, the Spaceman actor also gave a sweet shoutout to his family, including his "partner for life" Jackie Sandler and their kids Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, who he called his "best friends."

"Not a minute goes by," the 57-year-old added, "without me thinking of and how much I love you."

And although there were many must-see moments during the broadcast, like Sandler's acceptance speech, there were also a few off-camera moments you totally missed.