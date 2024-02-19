All the Candid 2024 People's Choice Awards Moments You Didn't See on TV

By Jess Cohen Feb 19, 2024 2:00 PMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024People's Choice AwardsCelebrities
TONIGHT 8 PM
Watch: 2024 People’s Choice Awards: Adam Sandler Accepts ‘The People’s Icon’ Award!

It was a night to remember at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Barbie's Simu Liu hosted the star-studded bash on Feb. 18 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., with Adam Sandler and Lenny Kravitz being honored during the ceremony. (See all the 2024 PCAs winners here.)

Sandler, whose BFF and Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston presented him with the People's Icon Award, even had a few NSFW jokes up his sleeve when he took the stage.

"I would like to say thank you for recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year," he told the audience after mistaking the award for the Sexiest Man Alive honor. "And was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role play."

Jokes aside, the Spaceman actor also gave a sweet shoutout to his family, including his "partner for life" Jackie Sandler and their kids Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, who he called his "best friends."

"Not a minute goes by," the 57-year-old added, "without me thinking of and how much I love you."

And although there were many must-see moments during the broadcast, like Sandler's acceptance speech, there were also a few off-camera moments you totally missed.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2024: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion

But don't worry, we have you covered with all of the candid People's Choice Awards 2024 moments, including snaps of the celebs who were chatting and sharing a laugh together during the ceremony.

Keep reading for the star-studded celeb photos!

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3

Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During 2024 BAFTAs Appearance

Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

These newlyweds are in paradise. 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

America Ferrera & Abigail Spencer

A fantastic photo.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Allow Kathryn Hahn to bewitch you.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

A euphoric entrance.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Darren Barnet & Alexandra Shipp

An award-worthy photo. The Anyone But You costars had all the fun at the ceremony.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Whitney Cummings & Natasha Bedingfield

The rest is still unwritten for this dynamic duo.

NBC via Getty Images

James Pickens & Mayan Lopez

Selfie time!

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

JB Smoove & Adam Sandler

Icons only.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Jenni Farley & Mike Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore stars are here!

NBC via Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston & Kathryn Hahn

A marvelous run-in.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Halle Bailey & Billie Eilish

This photo has us happier than ever.

Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay

Sealed with a kiss.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

3

Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During 2024 BAFTAs Appearance

4

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes' Celebrate Daughter Sterling's 3rd Birthday

5
Exclusive

Sabrina Bryan Reveals Where She Stands With Her Fellow Cheetah Girls