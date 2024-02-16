Prince Harry Shares Royally Sweet Update on His and Meghan Markle’s Kids Archie and Lili

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out Together on Valentine's Day

You'll bow down to Prince Harry's glimpse into life with son Archie Harrison, 4, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2.

"The kids are doing great," he told Good Morning America Feb. 16 of his and wife Meghan Markle's brood. "The kids are growing up like all kids do—very, very fast."

"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do," he continued. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex—who moved to California after stepping down as working royals in 2020—prefer to keep their personal life private, they do often share small glimpses into their family of four.

Take, for instance, when Meghan arrived late to the kickoff event for Harry's 2023 Invictus Games in September.

"I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home," the Suits alum admitted, which she said included "getting milkshakes and doing school drop off."