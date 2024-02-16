Don't Miss J.Crew’s Jewelry Sale with Chic Statement & Everyday Pieces, Starting at $6

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hey, come over here, I've got a secret. Now, I shop at J.Crew for its elegant outerwear and capsule basics, but what I really love are the jewelry pieces that pull their clothes together. You'll find gold, silver, crystals, stones, and more in chic settings that are classic and modern all at once. And there's a range of necklaces, earrings, and bracelets that are hard to resist. If you haven't dabbled in the waters of J.Crew's jewelry section, then jump on in, because right now you can score 50% off sales items and 30% off full-price styles (just use code SHOPNOW at checkout). You can upgrade all your accessories, for a fraction of the price.
If you're searching for the perfect earrings that go with every outfit, there's a set of tortoise hoops that are lightweight, versatile, and just $17. Planning an ensemble for an event? You'll find a long pearl necklace that can be layered, knotted, or worn solo for just $34. And if you're hoping to revamp your bracelets, there's an oversized statement bangle that comes in silver and gold.
So scroll down to check out our best picks from the J.Crew jewelry sale. And don't stop there, the 30% off full-price styles and 50% off sale items applies sitewide, just enter SHOPNOW at checkout. Happy shopping, friends.
Square chainlink necklace
This chunky chainlink necklace is a mix of trendy and classic, and can serve as a bold statement piece to elevate an ensemble. Also, there's an adjustable closure so you can change the length and it's 30% off with code SHOPNOW.
Colorful floral hoop earrings
Channel spring and summer with these colorful floral hoop earrings. Set with a bouquet of epoxy stone, resin stone, glass stones, acrylic stone, and cubic zirconia, they're elegantly eye-catching. Get them for 30% off with code SHOPNOW.
Square faceted crystal necklace
Sparkle and shine with this gorgeous crystal necklace. It can level up any outfit, from jeans and a t-shirt to a summer dress and sandals. The best part is getting it for just $41.
Oversized metallic-ball necklace
This next statement necklace features oversized gumballs that add a touch of retro class to any ensemble. There's also an extender chain for an adjustable length and it's just $34.
Tortoise hoop earrings
These classic tortoise hoops go with everything. You can dress them down or dress them up, and they're so lightweight you might forget you have them on.
Layered metallic-bead necklace
With shiny layers of gold beads, this statement necklace will turn heads. It can also dress up a casual fit or add the perfect accent to something more formal. Don't forget to use code SHOPNOW at checkout.
Sculptural hinge bracelet
Available in gold and silver, this oversized statement bracelet is sure to garner compliments. One fan reported, "It is light on your wrist and love the brushed finish! PERFECTION again!"
Metallic bead drop earrings
Snag these $19 bead drop earrings for just $8 with code SHOPNOW. The dangle gives you a little movement and the burnished gold gives you a little shine. They're just the right touch to any outfit.
Dainty gold-plated paper-clip collar necklace
Delicate and trendy, this paper clip collar necklace is great for layering with other pieces or wearing solo. One fan wrote, "Love this necklace so much! It's definitely dainty and exactly what I was looking for." Use code SHOPNOW to get it for $27.
Layered mini-pearl hoop earrings
These chunky layers of mini pearls deliver quiet luxury to any look. This shopper raved, "They are the best of everything. The earrings make a statement without weighing my ears down to do it. They hug the ears perfectly and the multiple layers of pearls are just the right amount to stand out."
Sculptural orb earrings
Very modern and very in style, these orb earrings can be worn for day or night. They're also available in silver, go with everything, and feature a price tag that can't be beat.
Layered chain necklace
Layer these burnished gold necklaces with other pieces or wear them solo and you're sure to look pulled together. Pair it with a white collared shirt and slacks or a V-neck t-shirt and jeans, this necklace does it all.
Crystal hinge bracelet
Use code SHOPNOW to score this crystal hinge bracelet for just $8. It's giving sparkle, it's giving bling, it's giving you the next item in your cart.
Set-of-three pavé hoop earrings
This set of pavé hoop earrings features three sizes that give a shimmery touch to anything in your wardrobe. They come with silver or gold coloring and you'll save 30% off the original price with code SHOPNOW.
Pavé crystal chain necklace
For less than $7 you can get this pavé crystal chain necklace. The crystals give you that sparkle, the chunky chain gives you that trendy touch, and you just have to add it to your cart.
Sculptural gold earrings set-of-three
Can't decide on one set of earrings? Then get this sculptural set of three. They come in gold and silver and this reviewer wrote, "The ideal earring set for a busy life and/or to pack for travel so when you lose one you don't lose you mind that you paid $$$ and lost it. Gives a high quality vibe with a low price tag."
Long pearl necklace
Layer it, knot it, or wear it as a single strand, this long pearl necklace elevates any fit. It's a classical look that you can wear again and again, just use code SHOPNOW to get 30% off.
Layered crystal hoop earrings
You can get these $69 crystal hoop earrings for just $11 with code SHOPNOW. They're the perfect amount of bling and look more expensive than they are (win).
Oversized metallic-ball stud earrings
With silver, gold, and pearl options, these oversized stud earrings are available for pre-order. One reviewer raved, "I bought these earrings the minute I saw them! Such a classic, easy statement piece. They are not heavy as they would appear."
