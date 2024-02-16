Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed During Kansas City Chiefs Parade

Watch : Kansas City Radio DJ Killed in Shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Taylor Swift is showing her support for a grieving community.

The "Blank Space" singer has made a $100,00 donation to the loved ones of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old DJ who was killed during a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Day parade, a source close to the situation confirms to E! News.

Although Taylor wasn't present for the Feb. 14 event, having flown to Australia to continue her international Eras Tour, the Grammy winner now has a deep connection to the community through her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

So when a GoFundMe page was created by Lisa's family, Taylor stepped in to help.

"Sending my deepest sympathies," a message posted to the page and signed by Taylor reads, "and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss."

A number of Kansas City Chiefs players have also spoken out about the tragic incident—which saw at least 21 individuals wounded, 11 of whom were children between the ages of six and 15—including Travis.

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today" the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the hours following the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."