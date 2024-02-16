Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 to Family of Woman Killed During Kansas City Chiefs Parade

Taylor Swift is showing her support for a grieving community.
The "Blank Space" singer has made a $100,00 donation to the loved ones of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a 43-year-old DJ who was killed during a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl Day parade, a source close to the situation confirms to E! News.
Although Taylor wasn't present for the Feb. 14 event, having flown to Australia to continue her international Eras Tour, the Grammy winner now has a deep connection to the community through her boyfriend Travis Kelce.
So when a GoFundMe page was created by Lisa's family, Taylor stepped in to help.
"Sending my deepest sympathies," a message posted to the page and signed by Taylor reads, "and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss."
A number of Kansas City Chiefs players have also spoken out about the tragic incident—which saw at least 21 individuals wounded, 11 of whom were children between the ages of six and 15—including Travis.
"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today" the 34-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the hours following the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
The team—who confirmed that none of its staff, players or their families had been injured—also shared a message of support to its community.
"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the statement read. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City."
Though the GoFundMe page created by Lisa's family originally had a goal of $75k, at the time of publication the page had raised over $200,000.
"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many," her loved ones wrote. "We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life."
Following the shooting, Kansas City Police Department detained three individuals, one of whom has since been released, per CBS. The remaining two are juveniles whose identities have not been made public.
During a public media update on Feb. 15, Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that law enforcement believes the shooting originated from a dispute rather than an act of planned violence or terrorism.
Of Lisa, Stacey added, "We are still learning about her, but know that she is beloved by many. To her friends and family, we are with you, and we are working tirelessly to investigate her murder."