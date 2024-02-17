Nordstrom's Presidents’ Day Sale Includes Deals up to 50% Off From SKIMS, Kate Spade, Free People, & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Hooray! We've made to the long weekend, that means you have an extra day to spend as you please. Not only does the long weekend give you extra time to sit back, relax, and enjoy, it also means that you'll also have plenty of time to shop all of the amazing sales happening this Presidents' Day weekend. From 53% off UGG boots and slippers to 40% off these best-selling Madewell pants and $100 off candy-colored Our Place cookware, there are plenty of deals to go around. But what we're most excited about is Nordstrom's Winter Sale, where you can score up to 50% off your favorite brands like SKIMS, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, MAC, Free People, and so much more.

For example, you can score a $68 viral SKIMS bodysuit for $34, these $119 Vince Camuto platform pumps for $71, this $148 beach-worthy straw tote for $67, and this $59 ribbed midi dress for $29. Needless to say, whatever it is you're looking for, you can get it at Nordstrom for up to 50% off. So, not only do you get to enjoy a long weekend, you'll also score tons of deals on all of your favorite brands during Nordstrom's Winter Sale. Keep reading for our top picks.