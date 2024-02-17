Nordstrom's Presidents’ Day Sale Includes Deals up to 50% Off From SKIMS, Kate Spade, Free People, & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hooray! We've made to the long weekend, that means you have an extra day to spend as you please. Not only does the long weekend give you extra time to sit back, relax, and enjoy, it also means that you'll also have plenty of time to shop all of the amazing sales happening this Presidents' Day weekend. From 53% off UGG boots and slippers to 40% off these best-selling Madewell pants and $100 off candy-colored Our Place cookware, there are plenty of deals to go around. But what we're most excited about is Nordstrom's Winter Sale, where you can score up to 50% off your favorite brands like SKIMS, Kate Spade, Steve Madden, MAC, Free People, and so much more.
For example, you can score a $68 viral SKIMS bodysuit for $34, these $119 Vince Camuto platform pumps for $71, this $148 beach-worthy straw tote for $67, and this $59 ribbed midi dress for $29. Needless to say, whatever it is you're looking for, you can get it at Nordstrom for up to 50% off. So, not only do you get to enjoy a long weekend, you'll also score tons of deals on all of your favorite brands during Nordstrom's Winter Sale. Keep reading for our top picks.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Long Sleeve Low Back Bodysuit
With its open back and thong silhouette, this long-sleeve seamless bodysuit from SKIMS hugs your curves in all of the right places. It comes in four beautiful colors.
SKIMS Essential Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Now's your chance to score SKIMS for less, including this long sleeve mock neck bodysuit. With its seamless, sculpting construction, this bodysuit is available in extended sizes.
ASTR the Label Bustier Satin Dress
This satin midi dress with a bustier bodice and adjustable spaghetti straps is sure to turn heads. It comes in two floral colorways and a bright fuchsia.
btb Los Angeles Leah Straw Tote
You carry around this spacious straw tote bag all summer long. Featuring cute scalloped edges, it comes in pink, turquoise, and black.
Free People Cuffing Season Rib Top
With its bell sleeves and ribbed texture, this boat neck knit top is a must-have staple in your wardrobe. Choose from black or white.
MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance Face & Body Radiant Sheer Foundation
This cult-classic foundation from MAC is beloved for its lightweight feel, luminous finish, and buildable coverage. Plus it comes in several shades and undertones.
Caslon Long Sleeve Rib Dress
Where can't you wear this long-sleeve midi dress? It has a V-neck collar, small slit, and ribbed construction that's chic yet comfy. Choose from black, gray, or brown.
Steve Madden Cherish Pump
Ballet flats are all the rage these days and this heeled pair from Steve Madden are totally on trend. It comes in metallic silver or multi-color tweed.
Vince Camuto Patrissya Ankle Strap Platform Pump
Between the platform, block heel, and ankle strap, you'll be able to wear these pumps all night long. They're available in three colors.
Westman Atelier Le Étoiles Edition Gift Set
Considering these three products add up to $134, this set is a great choice if you want to save on luxury beauty. It includes a powder blush, a highlighter stick, and a glimmery liquid lip balm.
Demi Fine Assorted Set of Two Rings
At 50% off, this pair of chunky, gold-plated rings (one with a cubic zirconia stone) are a steal. Wear them stacked together or separately.
Kate Spade New York Morgan Leather Wallet on a Chain
Consider this Kate Spade bag your new going out purse. It's compact but has enough room for essentials with several compartments and a gorgeous gold chain link strap.
ASOS DESIGN Pinstripe Oversize Double Breasted Blazer
This blazer has a menswear-inspired silhouette with an oversized fit that instantly elevates any ensemble. The pinstripe pattern and double breasted design are chic touches.
When is President's Day 2024?
This year, President's Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do President's Day Sales start?
While President's Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
Why is President's Day known for mattress sales?
President's Day has become the unofficial holiday to score the best mattress deals. That's because it's the time of year when shoppers are most willing to spend on this big-ticket item, since they typically spend on other categories during holidays like Black Friday or Christmas. The better the deal, the more likely people are to splurge on a new mattress.
What stores have sales on President's Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have President's Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this President's Day.