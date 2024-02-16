Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler is feeling the burning love.
The Elvis star's girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 22, recently graced the March cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, and Austin, 32, couldn't help falling in love a little more when he saw it.
"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight of the cover at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
Austin's comments serve as a rarity for the couple, who have been dating for two years. While the pair have attended red carpet events together and gone on romantic getaways, Kaia recently explained why she prefers to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.
"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," the model told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Feb. 13, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."
And indeed, the Bottoms actress knows a thing or two about living in the public eye, being the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Ryan Gerber and having been romantically linked to stars such as Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson prior to dating Austin—who for his part was previously in an almost nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.
In fact, Kaia's feelings on maintaining her privacy haven't changed much in the past few years.
Back in 2020, she told i-D, "You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."
But while both Kaia and Austin prefer to keep their relationship between themselves, they have stepped out for a number of sweet outings over the years.