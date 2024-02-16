Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Watch : Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Austin Butler is feeling the burning love.

The Elvis star's girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 22, recently graced the March cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, and Austin, 32, couldn't help falling in love a little more when he saw it.

"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight of the cover at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."

Austin's comments serve as a rarity for the couple, who have been dating for two years. While the pair have attended red carpet events together and gone on romantic getaways, Kaia recently explained why she prefers to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," the model told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Feb. 13, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."