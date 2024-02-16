Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Girlfriend Kaia Gerber

Austin Butler couldn't help but gush over girlfriend Kaia Gerber's recent British Vogue cover, marking a rare public comment about their relationship.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 16, 2024 1:27 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesKaia GerberAustin Butler
Watch: Inside Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber's Sweet Volunteer Outing

Austin Butler is feeling the burning love. 

The Elvis star's girlfriend Kaia Gerber, 22, recently graced the March cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, and Austin, 32, couldn't help falling in love a little more when he saw it. 

"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight of the cover at the London premiere of Dune: Part Two. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."

Austin's comments serve as a rarity for the couple, who have been dating for two years. While the pair have attended red carpet events together and gone on romantic getaways, Kaia recently explained why she prefers to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

"Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private," the model told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Feb. 13, "and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."

photos
Austin Butler's Best Quotes on His Elvis Presley Accent

And indeed, the Bottoms actress knows a thing or two about living in the public eye, being the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Ryan Gerber and having been romantically linked to stars such as Jacob Elordi and Pete Davidson prior to dating Austin—who for his part was previously in an almost nine-year relationship with Vanessa Hudgens

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

2

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

3
Exclusive

Kelly Osbourne Shares Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend

In fact, Kaia's feelings on maintaining her privacy haven't changed much in the past few years.

Back in 2020, she told i-D, "You have to silence the outside world. The only people who know anything about anything are the people in the relationship. The public is very loud, so you have to make your own feelings even louder."

But while both Kaia and Austin prefer to keep their relationship between themselves, they have stepped out for a number of sweet outings over the years. Keep reading to relive their romance from the very beginning. 

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Red Carpet Debut

The 2022 Met Gala on May 2, 2022, was their highest-profile date yet. Gerber donned Alexander McQueen for the occasion while Butler's threads were by Prada.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
The Look of Love

Gerber and Butler only had eyes for each other at the May 25, 2022, premiere of Elvis at the Cannes Film Festival.

Presley Ann/Getty Images for W Magazine
Fashionable Date

They make for a striking pair at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party on Feb. 24, 2023

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
I Got You

Butler didn't get the Oscar in 2023 but he got the girl at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Stronger Together

The couple visited with the young patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in April 2023.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
Only Fools Rush In

The cool kids take their time making an entrance at the TIME100 Gala on April 26, 2023, in New York.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Behind Every Good Man...

Butler made TIME's list of the 100 most influential people of 2023.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

2

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

3
Exclusive

Kelly Osbourne Shares Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend

4

See Zendaya & Tom Holland's First Public Date Night Since Split Rumors

5

Austin Butler Makes Rare Comment on Girlfriend Kaia Gerber