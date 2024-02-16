Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry is detailing his support for King Charles III amid his health battle.
Nearly two weeks after Buckingham Palace shared the monarch has been diagnosed with cancer, the Duke of Sussex—who has been estranged from the royal family—opened up about visiting his dad.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America Feb. 16. "I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that."
The 39-year-old also agreed that his father's condition could have a "reunifying effect" on his family.
"Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together," Harry, who spoke to the outlet on the site of next year's Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, added. "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."
When asked about the King's current condition, Harry declined to disclose further details, noting, "That stays between me and him."
The insight from the Duke of Sussex comes just days after the monarch himself spoke out about his diagnosis, sharing his gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes.
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," King Charles wrote, as seen in a post shared on the Royal family's Instagram page Feb. 10. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
The monarch continued, "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."
Harry's brother Prince William has also spoken out previously to thank everyone for the support they've received amid the respective health struggles that both his dad and wife Kate Middleton, who is recovering after having abdominal surgery, are facing.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to say thank you also for the kind messages of support for Catherine and for my father, especially in recent days," William shared during the London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner on Feb. 7. "It means a great deal to us all."
He jokingly added, "It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus, so I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all."
As for the Princess of Wales, in addition to noting that Kate would be continuing her recovery at home in Windsor after being released from the hospital in late January, the Palace added that she is "making good progress."
Keep reading to find out more news about the royal family.