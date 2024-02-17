Don’t Miss Kate Spade Outlet’s Presidents’ Day Sale Featuring Bags Up to 90% Off, Just in Time for Spring

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Even if it may not feel like it yet in your area, spring is right around the corner (that's what we keep telling ourselves, at least) and there's no better way to start saying goodbye to the winter blues and welcoming the spring season than by taking advantage of incredible sales. Not just any sale though, lucky for us Presidents' Day weekend is finally here. And this holiday is also known to have some of the absolute best sales of the year, we're talking Black Friday status girlies! So, if there's any time to grab your card ASAP, it's now. Especially because one of our favorite bag retailers is participating this year by throwing their own President's Day sale, and you're not going to believe all the cute spring finds they currently have on sale! We're referring to Kate Spade of course, and right now their outlet site is offering up to 70% off everything (yes, EVERYTHING) plus an extra 20% off select styles.
With their spring collection recently dropping, you can even get their newly added pastel and floral bags at a major discount. Making it easier than ever to start shopping for your new spring wardrobe, and even splurging on a few pastel-colored handbags (if not all!). But if you need a little extra help deciding which one to get, we've got you covered. We did the work for you and scoured Kate Spade's entire sale section to round up all the cutest and best picks that are worth adding to your cart immediately. Keep scrolling to shop Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, below.
Brynn Tote
If you're looking for a timeless bag that holds it all, opt for the Brynn tote from Kate Spade. It's big enough to carry your laptop, notebooks, and so much more, making it the ideal work tote you can always rely on.
Bailey Crossbody
You're not going to be able to resist adding this gorgeous yellow Bailey crossbody straight to your cart once you see it's on sale for a whopping $65. The pastel hue gives spring vibes and pairs effortlessly with a floral dress for an oh-so-cute ensemble.
Dana Sweet Flora Tote
Florals for spring? Yes, please. We can't get over how adorable the Dana sweet flora tote is. It's big enough to hold all your work essentials and features a beautiful floral print on a pastel blue tote, making it the perfect accessory for the season.
Perry Leather Large Backpack
If you're on the hunt for a new backpack, Kate Spade just released their Perry leather backpack in a refreshing pastel green hue. It's spacious, durable, and effortlessly stylish—a must-have for all your adventures. Because why shouldn't backpacks be chic too?
Rosie Pebbled Leather Flap Camera Bag
Available in four colors (but we can't get our eyes off this adorable pink), the Rosie camera bag comes with a detachable purse and helps you stay hands-free without the bulk.
Addie Satchel
Made from pebbled leather, the Addie satchel is exactly what you need if you're looking for a trusty grab-and -go bag that you can wear all year long. It's available in three colors and is currently on mega-sale for less than $120!
Phoebe Floral Applique Top Handle Satchel
We love how classic and feminine the Phoebe floral applique satchel is, featuring two dainty patches of flowers on the front without overdoing it. It also has ample space to hold all your main essentials and goes with any outfit you pair it with.
Staci Small Zip Around Wallet
It's time to switch out that old wallet for a new one girlie, and there's no better option than the Staci zip-around wallet. Made from Saffiano leather, it features six credit card slots, a bill fold, a zip-around coin compartment with a center divider, and an ID window.
Leila Small Bucket Bag
Shoulder bags are back, but this time Kate Spade made one with a slightly longer strap so it doesn't constantly fall off your shoulder. The Leila bucket bag is available in four colors to choose from and features inside compartments to store all your essentials with ease.
Madison Floral Waltz Medium Satchel
Welcome the spring season with the Madison floral waltz satchel right by your side—it's feminine, chic, and perfectly on theme. Did we mention it's also on sale? Score this dream floral bag for less than $120 before it's too late.
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do Presidents' Day Sales start?
While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. If you're shopping for home deals, you'll find major discounts at Wayfair, QVC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, and Nordstrom Rack among other retailers.
