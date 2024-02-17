Don’t Miss Kate Spade Outlet’s Presidents’ Day Sale Featuring Bags Up to 90% Off, Just in Time for Spring

Trust us—these major Presidents' Day discounts on Kate Spade's spring collection are so good, you won't be able to resist buying every single color.

By Camila Quimper Feb 17, 2024
Shop Kate Spade Outlet Pres Day SaleE! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Kate Spade

Even if it may not feel like it yet in your area, spring is right around the corner (that's what we keep telling ourselves, at least) and there's no better way to start saying goodbye to the winter blues and welcoming the spring season than by taking advantage of incredible sales. Not just any sale though, lucky for us Presidents' Day weekend is finally here. And this holiday is also known to have some of the absolute best sales of the year, we're talking Black Friday status girlies! So, if there's any time to grab your card ASAP, it's now. Especially because one of our favorite bag retailers is participating this year by throwing their own President's Day sale, and you're not going to believe all the cute spring finds they currently have on sale! We're referring to Kate Spade of course, and right now their outlet site is offering up to 70% off everything (yes, EVERYTHING) plus an extra 20% off select styles.

With their spring collection recently dropping, you can even get their newly added pastel and floral bags at a major discount. Making it easier than ever to start shopping for your new spring wardrobe, and even splurging on a few pastel-colored handbags (if not all!). But if you need a little extra help deciding which one to get, we've got you covered. We did the work for you and scoured Kate Spade's entire sale section to round up all the cutest and best picks that are worth adding to your cart immediately. Keep scrolling to shop Kate Spade's Presidents' Day sale, below.

Brynn Tote

If you're looking for a timeless bag that holds it all, opt for the Brynn tote from Kate Spade. It's big enough to carry your laptop, notebooks, and so much more, making it the ideal work tote you can always rely on.

$359
$71.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Bailey Crossbody

You're not going to be able to resist adding this gorgeous yellow Bailey crossbody straight to your cart once you see it's on sale for a whopping $65. The pastel hue gives spring vibes and pairs effortlessly with a floral dress for an oh-so-cute ensemble.

$299
$65
Kate Spade Outlet

Dana Sweet Flora Tote

Florals for spring? Yes, please. We can't get over how adorable the Dana sweet flora tote is. It's big enough to hold all your work essentials and features a beautiful floral print on a pastel blue tote, making it the perfect accessory for the season.

$359
$79
Kate Spade Outlet

Perry Leather Large Backpack

If you're on the hunt for a new backpack, Kate Spade just released their Perry leather backpack in a refreshing pastel green hue. It's spacious, durable, and effortlessly stylish—a must-have for all your adventures. Because why shouldn't backpacks be chic too?

$379
$95.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Rosie Pebbled Leather Flap Camera Bag

Available in four colors (but we can't get our eyes off this adorable pink), the Rosie camera bag comes with a detachable purse and helps you stay hands-free without the bulk. 

$379
$139
Kate Spade Outlet
Addie Satchel

Made from pebbled leather, the Addie satchel is exactly what you need if you're looking for a trusty grab-and -go bag that you can wear all year long. It's available in three colors and is currently on mega-sale for less than $120!

$399
$119.20
Kate Spade Outlet

Phoebe Floral Applique Top Handle Satchel

We love how classic and feminine the Phoebe floral applique satchel is, featuring two dainty patches of flowers on the front without overdoing it. It also has ample space to hold all your main essentials and goes with any outfit you pair it with. 

$389
$169
Kate Spade Outlet

Staci Small Zip Around Wallet

It's time to switch out that old wallet for a new one girlie, and there's no better option than the Staci zip-around wallet. Made from Saffiano leather, it features six credit card slots, a bill fold, a zip-around coin compartment with a center divider, and an ID window. 

$139
$39
Kate Spade Outlet

Leila Small Bucket Bag

Shoulder bags are back, but this time Kate Spade made one with a slightly longer strap so it doesn't constantly fall off your shoulder. The Leila bucket bag is available in four colors to choose from and features inside compartments to store all your essentials with ease.

$359
$109
Kate Spade Outlet

Madison Floral Waltz Medium Satchel

Welcome the spring season with the Madison floral waltz satchel right by your side—it's feminine, chic, and perfectly on theme. Did we mention it's also on sale? Score this dream floral bag for less than $120 before it's too late.

$429
$119
Kate Spade Outlet

When is Presidents' Day 2024?

This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.

When do Presidents' Day Sales start?

While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.

What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?

From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. If you're shopping for home deals, you'll find major discounts at WayfairQVCBed Bath & BeyondAmazon, and Nordstrom Rack among other retailers. 

