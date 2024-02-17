Psst! Lululemon’s Align Leggings Are $39 Right Now, Plus More Under $40 Finds You Don’t Want to Miss

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're powering through high-intensity workouts, finding your center in yoga sessions, or simply unwinding at home, there's no better brand you can always rely on than Lululemon. The luxury activewear brand has you covered with pieces designed to meet your every need, including looking chic while working out (who would have ever thought that was possible, am I right?).
Gone are the days of constant readjustments during your workouts. With Lululemon's meticulously crafted activewear, you can focus on your fitness goals without the hassle of constantly adjusting your sports bra or leggings. And the best part? You don't have to break the bank for quality. Thanks to their "We Made Too Much" section, now you can score Lululemon's iconic pieces, like the Align leggings, for just $39 instead of their usual $118 price tag. It doesn't stop there either—their high-rise Align shorts are also priced at $39 instead of $64 right now. Plus, don't miss out on the opportunity to snag a $68 yoga tank top for only $29, designed to provide light support for A/B cups and is Intended for low-impact activities.
So, what are you waiting for? It's time to treat yourself to these E! Shopping Editor-approved Lululemon essentials and snag every single piece you can before it's too late because these prices won't last long. Happy Shopping girlies!
The Best Lululemon Finds Right Now
Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Tank Top
Made from Lululemon's buttery-soft ribbed Nulu fabric, this asymmetrical yoga tank is the perfect staple workout top you can pair with anything. It provides light support for A/B cups and is meant for low-impact activities (or lounging around).
Lululemon Align High-Rise Short
Spring is nearly here, which means it's almost time for shorts and dress season! Show off those legs with a pair of these Align high-rise shorts, they come in seven colors and are buttery soft.
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Sleeveless Bodysuit
Not only does Lululemon know how to make great activewear, the brand also knows a thing or two about bodysuits. We love this Wundermost mockneck one for its timeless and chic look that instantly elevates any outfit. It's also made from a peach-fuzz soft version of Lululemons's Nulu fabric, making it extra comfy to wear out.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Mini-Flared Pant
Flared pants are back and they're not going anywhere bestie, so why not grab a pair of these mini-flared Align pants to stay on trend? Not only do they look oh-so-chic, they're also great pants to wear when you're looking to change things up at the gym.
Lululemon Wunder Train Track Jacket Twill
You can never have enough jackets lying around, and this Wunder Train Track jacket will keep you cozy as the weather starts to change. It also comes in two other colors to choose from.
Lululemon Pace Rival Mid-Rise Skirt
Whether you're playing tennis, going on a hike, or running on a track, this mid-rise skirt will keep you looking cute and comfy. The best part? It has drop-in pockets to keep all your main essentials close.
Lululemon Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Pant Luxtreme
Elevate your style without sacrificing comfort. These mid-rise, straight-leg pants boast classic tailoring and are crafted with four-way stretch Luxtreme fabric for a sleek, comfortable fit that moves with you.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant
These are the one and only, Align leggings. Every girl wants them, needs them, and we can't blame them. Score these coveted leggings for only $39 before it's too late, they will quickly sell out bestie!!
Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Whether you're hitting the tennis court or simply embracing athleisure, this skirt has you covered. Designed for performance, it's quick-drying, sweat-wicking, and offers stretchy comfort, complete with a built-in liner for added support.
Lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Square-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
You won't be able to resist buying this bodysuit in every color. Pair this squareneck one with sweats for a casual look, or throw on some jeans and heels for a nighttime fit.
Does lululemon have sales?
Unfortunately, lululemon does not have sales very often. Thankfully, you can find great prices in their We Made Too Much section.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
