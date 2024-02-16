Outer Banks Star Austin North Speaks Out After Arrest Over Alleged Hospital Attack

Austin North is breaking his silence over his recent run-in with the law.
The Outer Banks star was arrested for gross misdemeanor battery on Feb. 13 after allegedly attacking staffers at a Las Vegas emergency room, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.
In the wake of his arrest, North shared a lengthy statement addressing the incident, saying that he was in the middle of a "severe anxiety attack" during his hospital visit.
"I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week," he wrote on Instagram Story Feb. 15. "My friend drove me to the hospital because I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for drugs and alcohol in my system."
While Austin has "the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff," he admitted to having "very little memory of the events that day at the hospital."
"I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had," the 27-year-old added. "Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."
In the police report, Austin was accused of punching one nurse in the head, as well as shoving two other healthcare workers, during a visit to UMC Hospital, per TMZ. Authorities said in the report that security officers managed to restrain North to a gurney after one of the staffers hit him with a tray in self-defense.
North was in Las Vegas over the weekend for Super Bowl celebrations. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Feb. 14, the actor attended several parties, including meeting Rob Gronkowski during the NFL icon's bash at Encore Beach Club.
In a statement to E! News, Scott Kerbs, UMC public relations director, said the hospital "cannot share details about specific patient interactions, in order to protect patient privacy," but noted that their team "can comment that violence against health care professionals, our community heroes who devote their careers to helping others, is always reprehensible."
Kerbs added, "UMC remains committed to maintaining the safest possible environment for our team members, patients and visitors."
E! News has reached out to Las Vegas police for comment but hasn't heard back.