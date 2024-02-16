Outer Banks Star Austin North Speaks Out After Arrest Over Alleged Hospital Attack

Watch : Austin North Gives Inside Scoop About "Outer Banks" Costars

Austin North is breaking his silence over his recent run-in with the law.

The Outer Banks star was arrested for gross misdemeanor battery on Feb. 13 after allegedly attacking staffers at a Las Vegas emergency room, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

In the wake of his arrest, North shared a lengthy statement addressing the incident, saying that he was in the middle of a "severe anxiety attack" during his hospital visit.

"I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week," he wrote on Instagram Story Feb. 15. "My friend drove me to the hospital because I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for drugs and alcohol in my system."

While Austin has "the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff," he admitted to having "very little memory of the events that day at the hospital."