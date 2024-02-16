See Zendaya and Tom Holland's Super Date Night in First Public Outing Since Breakup Rumors

Watch : Zendaya’s Futuristic ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere Look is NSFW

Zendaya and Tom Holland are swinging into date night.

The former costars—who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—enjoyed a rare public date night together on Feb. 15, when Tom supported the actress at the Dune: Part Two world premiere after-party in London.

After wowing fans at the premiere—where she hit the red carpet in a futuristic, metallic ensemble with butt cheek cutouts—Zendaya opted to wear her second look of the night for the after-party: a black velvet floor-length gown, paired with vintage jewelry from Bulgari.

Tom went for a casual evening look, keeping it all black with a vest over a black t-shirt and dress pants.

Their Dune date night marks first time the couple has been spotted out together since Tom shut down breakup rumors last month, saying they had "absolutely not" split up.

The 27-year-old then reinforced his love for Zendaya, also 27, by sharing some sweet comments about his leading lady while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.