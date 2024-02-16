See Zendaya and Tom Holland's Super Date Night in First Public Outing Since Breakup Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland are swinging into date night.
The former costars—who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—enjoyed a rare public date night together on Feb. 15, when Tom supported the actress at the Dune: Part Two world premiere after-party in London.
After wowing fans at the premiere—where she hit the red carpet in a futuristic, metallic ensemble with butt cheek cutouts—Zendaya opted to wear her second look of the night for the after-party: a black velvet floor-length gown, paired with vintage jewelry from Bulgari.
Tom went for a casual evening look, keeping it all black with a vest over a black t-shirt and dress pants.
Their Dune date night marks first time the couple has been spotted out together since Tom shut down breakup rumors last month, saying they had "absolutely not" split up.
The 27-year-old then reinforced his love for Zendaya, also 27, by sharing some sweet comments about his leading lady while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.
"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
And as the couple has grown up together, they've tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, even after inadvertently going public with their romance in 2021.
"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."
For a full look at Tom and Zendaya's web, keep reading: