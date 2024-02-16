See Zendaya and Tom Holland's Super Date Night in First Public Outing Since Breakup Rumors

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a rare public date night at the Dune: Part Two after-party in London, their first public outing since shutting down breakup rumors.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are swinging into date night.

The former costars—who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017—enjoyed a rare public date night together on Feb. 15, when Tom supported the actress at the Dune: Part Two world premiere after-party in London.

After wowing fans at the premiere—where she hit the red carpet in a futuristic, metallic ensemble with butt cheek cutouts—Zendaya opted to wear her second look of the night for the after-party: a black velvet floor-length gown, paired with vintage jewelry from Bulgari.

Tom went for a casual evening look, keeping it all black with a vest over a black t-shirt and dress pants.

Their Dune date night marks first time the couple has been spotted out together since Tom shut down breakup rumors last month, saying they had "absolutely not" split up.

The 27-year-old then reinforced his love for Zendaya, also 27, by sharing some sweet comments about his leading lady while attending the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Zendaya and Tom Holland's Romantic Trip to Italy

"Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again," he told Extra. "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

And as the couple has grown up together, they've tried to keep their relationship as private as possible, even after inadvertently going public with their romance in 2021.

"Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible," Tom explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June. "We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

For a full look at Tom and Zendaya's web, keep reading:

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's "Sexiest" Pic Ever

Tom unveiled this beauty for his 27th birthday, joking on Instagram, "A gift from me to you. I thought I'd share possibly the sexiest picture ever taken of me!" Zendaya was into it, reacting with a heart-eye emoji.

Instagram
June 2023: Tom's 27th Birthday

Zendaya shared this sweet shot of her boyfriend enjoying the water in honor of his birthday.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

The actress, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom and Zendaya spoke during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attended a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The duo appeared at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars spoke onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

Tom and Zendaya attended a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

Tom and Zendaya shared a laugh during the Marvel panel event at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

