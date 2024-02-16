Matthew Morrison Reveals He Was Quitting Glee Before Cory Monteith's Death

Watch : Glee Cast REGRETS Not Praising Cory Monteith's Acting

Matthew Morrison is reflecting on a less than gleeful chapter of his past.

The Glee actor, who played teacher Will Schuester from 2009 to 2015, revealed that he wanted to leave the FOX series during its fifth season. However, the fatal overdose of his costar Cory Monteith in July 2013 made him rethink his plans.

"I actually was trying to get off the show," Matthew told former costars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz on the Feb. 15 episode of And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast. "In season five, I asked to be off the show because I was just like, 'I'm no longer being used in the way that I wanted to.'"

Though producers initially "agreed to let me off the show," Matthew said he was told "they couldn't do it" after Cory's death.

"Obviously, I understood," the 45-year-old continued. "Trying to reconcile my own wants and selfish needs with the grief of losing an amazing friend, it was a lot of mixed emotions."