You'll Swoon Over Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Valentine's Day Date

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi spent their Valentine's Day on a date around New York City. In fact, they quite literally ended it on a sweet note by enjoying c

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 15, 2024 11:22 PMTags
Celeb KidsCouplesCelebritiesMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are no strangers to a romantic outing.

The Stranger Things star and her fiancé were photographed strolling downtown Manhattan, enjoying a walk through Chinatown before ending the romantic holiday with cannoli in Little Italy.

For the outing, Millie, 19, kept cozy in a green jacket which she paired with a colorful knit scarf, while Jake, 20, went casual in a gray zip up and brown pants.

In addition to their New York City date, the duo put their love on display on social media. The Enola Holmes star shared a photo of Jake on the beach to her Instagram Stories, writing, "love you babe. happy love day."

The model, meanwhile, reciprocated by posting a snap of Millie bundled up in a sweater and adding a heartfelt message. "Happy Valentine's Day my love," he wrote. "Me and you."

Millie and Jake first met on Instagram and made their romance red carpet official in 2022, before getting engaged in April 2023.

photos
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi: Romance Rewind

And although the pair raised eyebrows by getting engaged so young, Jake's dad, singer Jon Bon Jovi, is fully on board with the romance and has shared his excitement about their future together.

"They're growing together," he recently told E! News. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

2

Gwen Stefani Reveals Gift Blake Shelton Gave Her for Valentine’s Day

3

Hilary Swank Shares Insight Into Motherhood Journey With Her Twins

For her part, Millie has been candid about how Jake changed her mind when it came to marriage, which she had never envisioned for herself before they met.

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the actress told Glamour in October. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

Millie and Jake weren't the only ones feeling the love during the holiday. Keep reading to see how more of your favorite stars celebrated Valentine's Day.

Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

courtesy of Wingstop

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

Instagram/Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia (Chickenfry)

The country star celebrated Valentine’s Day with a message for the podcaster, saying, “Wish this world saw you in all the lights I get to. I love you and happy Valentine's Day hot dog.”

Instagram/Dyan Meyer

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer“

“Happy valentines to my #1 crush,” Dylan wrote of the Twilight alum, to whom she got engaged to in 2021, alongside a photos of them from over the years. “The hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you.”

Instagram/Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, Banks & Mae Koma

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is expecting her fourth baby and third with husband Matthew Koma, celebrated her little ones.Alongside pics of daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, holding a heart balloon that ultimately floated off into the sky, she wrote a simple, “Happy Valentines Day…”

Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Days after unveiling a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend at Crypto.com Arena, she shared a sweet message to her husband. “I love you,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the couple. “Happy Valentine’s Day @kobebryant.”

Instagram/Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Oscar winner shared a throwback of herself and husband of 21 years, writing, “My Forever Valentine.” 

Instagram/Drew Scott

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the best partner in crime a guy could ask for,” the Property Brothers star captioned a photo of the duo laughing in front of a scenic view. “Now…back to giggling uncontrollably.”

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart & Jack Martin

The Riverdale alum kept it simple, sharing a photo of herself and the content creator on her Instagram Stories and writing “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Instagram/Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry

“I love you my baby!” the cookbook author wrote alongside photos of herself and NBA superstar husband. “Forever ever.”

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

2

Gwen Stefani Reveals Gift Blake Shelton Gave Her for Valentine’s Day

3

Hilary Swank Shares Insight Into Motherhood Journey With Her Twins

4

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

5

Mystery of Pregnant Stingray With No Male Mate Will Have You Hooked