You'll Swoon Over Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Valentine's Day Date

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are no strangers to a romantic outing.
The Stranger Things star and her fiancé were photographed strolling downtown Manhattan, enjoying a walk through Chinatown before ending the romantic holiday with cannoli in Little Italy.
For the outing, Millie, 19, kept cozy in a green jacket which she paired with a colorful knit scarf, while Jake, 20, went casual in a gray zip up and brown pants.
In addition to their New York City date, the duo put their love on display on social media. The Enola Holmes star shared a photo of Jake on the beach to her Instagram Stories, writing, "love you babe. happy love day."
The model, meanwhile, reciprocated by posting a snap of Millie bundled up in a sweater and adding a heartfelt message. "Happy Valentine's Day my love," he wrote. "Me and you."
Millie and Jake first met on Instagram and made their romance red carpet official in 2022, before getting engaged in April 2023.
And although the pair raised eyebrows by getting engaged so young, Jake's dad, singer Jon Bon Jovi, is fully on board with the romance and has shared his excitement about their future together.
"They're growing together," he recently told E! News. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure."
For her part, Millie has been candid about how Jake changed her mind when it came to marriage, which she had never envisioned for herself before they met.
"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the actress told Glamour in October. "So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"
Millie and Jake weren't the only ones feeling the love during the holiday. Keep reading to see how more of your favorite stars celebrated Valentine's Day.