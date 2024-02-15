You'll Swoon Over Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Valentine's Day Date

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown's NYC Outing With Fiance Jake Bongiovi & Family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are no strangers to a romantic outing.

The Stranger Things star and her fiancé were photographed strolling downtown Manhattan, enjoying a walk through Chinatown before ending the romantic holiday with cannoli in Little Italy.

For the outing, Millie, 19, kept cozy in a green jacket which she paired with a colorful knit scarf, while Jake, 20, went casual in a gray zip up and brown pants.

In addition to their New York City date, the duo put their love on display on social media. The Enola Holmes star shared a photo of Jake on the beach to her Instagram Stories, writing, "love you babe. happy love day."

The model, meanwhile, reciprocated by posting a snap of Millie bundled up in a sweater and adding a heartfelt message. "Happy Valentine's Day my love," he wrote. "Me and you."

Millie and Jake first met on Instagram and made their romance red carpet official in 2022, before getting engaged in April 2023.