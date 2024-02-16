RHOP's Karen Huger Reveals She Once Caught a Woman in Husband's Hotel Room

Watch : Karen Huger Isn't Threatened by Charrisse's Return to RHOP

Karen Huger once caught another dame in her man's hotel room.

In fact, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Potomac's Feb. 18 episode, the Bravo star shares a surprising story about husband of nearly 30 years Ray Huger.

In the preview, the castmates are en route to a group trip to the Dominican Republic when the Grande Dame shares her eyebrow-raising anecdote.

"I want to thank you for bringing us to Casa de Campo," the 60-year-old says, noting that Ray is an avid golfer. "I've always wanted to come because Ray comes here every year."

In a confessional, Karen shares a decades-old incident in which she telephoned Ray while he was abroad on a golf trip there.

"We were newlyweds," she explains, "I was on the love bug juice, and my husband annually goes to the D.R. for his trip to go golfing, and I called."