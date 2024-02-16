RHOP's Karen Huger Reveals She Once Caught a Woman in Husband's Hotel Room

Karen Huger once caught another dame in her man's hotel room.
In fact, in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at The Real Housewives of Potomac's Feb. 18 episode, the Bravo star shares a surprising story about husband of nearly 30 years Ray Huger.
In the preview, the castmates are en route to a group trip to the Dominican Republic when the Grande Dame shares her eyebrow-raising anecdote.
"I want to thank you for bringing us to Casa de Campo," the 60-year-old says, noting that Ray is an avid golfer. "I've always wanted to come because Ray comes here every year."
In a confessional, Karen shares a decades-old incident in which she telephoned Ray while he was abroad on a golf trip there.
"We were newlyweds," she explains, "I was on the love bug juice, and my husband annually goes to the D.R. for his trip to go golfing, and I called."
Then, Karen reveals to her costars something fishy happened. "Girl, I didn't know what I had married," she continues, "because a girl picked up the phone!"
As Karen recounts, "She said, 'Hello? Mr. Raymond not available.'"
But there's more to the story.
"They all stayed in this villa," she adds. "You got a butler, you got a cleaning lady. She picked up the phone. That's Ray's story."
However, not all of the RHOP ladies are buying Ray's excuse.
As Karen's longtime frenemy Gizelle Bryant notes in a confessional, "Maids don't do that. What maid do you know answers the phone? If you're a maid and you answer the phone, please DM me. Ray done pulled the okey doke on Karen and she didn't even know it."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
