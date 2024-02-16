These Brightening Serums Deliver Radiant Skin That Glows 24/7

What Are the Benefits of a Brightening Serum?

When you use a brightening serum on your face, you're going to be left with a few great side effects. They're designed to target dark spots and discoloration, inflammation, skin dullness, dryness, and uneven skin tone and texture, and leave your skin more glowing and radiant. Most can be applied after you wash your face in the morning and night, but it's always good to read the instructions before use.

What Ingredients Should You Look for in Brightening Serums?

Look for brightening serums with a blend of ingredients. Some of them should be exfoliating ingredients, like glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids to slough away dead skin cells, so a brighter tone is revealed underneath. Next should be pigment blocking ingredients, like vitamin C, niacinamide, or licorice extract, that can fade discoloration and boost that glow. Then there's retinol for anti-aging, hyaluronic acid and vitamin F for moisture, and ceramides to protect the skin's barrier.

So, keep on scrolling for the best brightening serums for your face. Your skin might just feel softer, smoother, and younger. What are you waiting for?