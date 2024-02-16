Teen Mom Alum Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason's Child Protective Services Case Dropped

Watch : Jenelle Evans' Son Missing Again: New Update

Child Protective Services has dropped a case involving Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, her husband David Eason and her son Jace.

North Carolina court records obtained by E! News show that on Feb. 13, the Columbus County Department of Social Services dismissed a juvenile petition over the 14-year-old, which was filed last October.

"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Jenelle—also a mom to son Kaiser, 9, and who also shares daughter Ensley, 7, with David—said in a Feb. 15 TikTok video. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know."

In a separate statement to E! News, Jenelle added, "We are still working on Jace's mental health at this time so I don't want to share many details involving this case. When my son is in a better head space then we will share more in-depth information soon."