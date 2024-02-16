Teen Mom Alum Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason's Child Protective Services Case Dropped

Child Protective Services has dropped a case involving Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, her husband David Eason and her son Jace.
North Carolina court records obtained by E! News show that on Feb. 13, the Columbus County Department of Social Services dismissed a juvenile petition over the 14-year-old, which was filed last October.
"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Jenelle—also a mom to son Kaiser, 9, and who also shares daughter Ensley, 7, with David—said in a Feb. 15 TikTok video. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know."
In a separate statement to E! News, Jenelle added, "We are still working on Jace's mental health at this time so I don't want to share many details involving this case. When my son is in a better head space then we will share more in-depth information soon."
The former reality star has had a troubled history with her son. For over a decade, Jace lived under the care of her mom Barbara Evans, but Jenelle announced in March 2023 that she had been awarded custody of the teen, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis. Later that summer, he ran away from his mother's North Carolina home multiple times.
In mid-October, Janelle confirmed on TikTok that her family was involved in a court case with CPS surrounding her son's mental health, but she said she had "done everything as a parent and I have crossed my Ts and dotted my Is."
Later that month, police charged David with child abuse, per TMZ, prompting Jenelle to respond.
Jenelle told The Messenger that her husband was issued a criminal summons in relation to a September incident involving him and Jace after he "searched" the teen and confiscated unspecified items. She also said the teen had returned to living with her mom. "He is with her temporarily," she said, "and they are looking to possibly transport him somewhere else due to his behavior in the past."
A grand jury indicted David this past January over the child abuse charge, a North Carolina court clerk told The Sun. The case remains pending.
A clerk for the court of Columbus County told E! News details of the family's case cannot be shared because juvenile matters are confidential.
E! News has reached out to David's attorney, CPS of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the North Carolina County social services attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.