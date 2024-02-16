Coach Outlet's AI-mazing Spring Campaign Features Lil Nas X, a Virtual Human and Unreal Deals

This article is sponsored by Coach Outlet. These items were selected from Coach Outlet because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Picture this: You wake up in a magical world full of portals alongside Imma (a virtual human), and the first one you step through takes you to a pastel place where Lil Nas X is waiting for you to slay with courage and cute Coach bags. Is this all a dream? No, this is Coach Outlet's new spring campaign. And while your AI friend may not actually be real and no, Lil Nas X isn't helping you change the rules in the game of life IRL, all of Coach Outlet's jaw-dropping deals on their coveted pastel bags are. So, while this new AI reality hasn't yet happened in our everyday lives (a girl can dream), all we're left to do while we wait is to obviously shop. But not just any sale or brand, we're talking about the best of the best in luxury retailers who also know how to drive a good bargain: Coach Outlet.
The first drop from their CGI spring campaign features two new styles in divine pastels and neutral colors—the Nina Tote (in both small and large sizes), and the Pace Belt Bag. But it doesn't stop there, they also blessed us with an extra new arrival like the Morgan Wallet, plus many more coveted styles (can't forget about the Tabby obvi!!) with unbelievable sales. Some of them can even be snagged for up to 90% off thanks to Coach adding an extra 20% off select styles in cart! We just recommend acting fast girlie, because some of them are already close to being sold out. But if you need a little extra help choosing which styles you desperately need in your life ASAP, keep scrolling for all our top picks from their Pastel World spring collection.
Tabby 12
In case you weren't aware, Coach dropped a mini-me version of the Tabby and we're all obsessed. Crafted from their textured polished pebble leather, this scaled-down version has all the same details as the original, just in a smaller package that still manages to carry all your main essentials.
Nina Small Tote
Available in five colorways, the Nina small tote is one of Coach's new styles to drop in their spring collection. We love this small version to use as an everyday bag, but if you're looking for a little extra space, it also comes in a larger size.
Eliza Shoulder Bag
Who wouldn't automatically fall in love with this chic pale green shoulder bag?! We can see it now, this is the new "It" girl color for spring. Just pair it with baggy jeans and a flowy white top and you're set bestie.
Mini Wallet On A Chain
Made from lizard-embossed leather, this mini wallet comes in two cute pastel colors and is currently on sale for 60% off, plus an extra 20% off at checkout. It also features a detachable chain strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Pace Belt Bag
Belt bags are back and they're here to stay. That's why Coach Outlet blessed us by dropping this chic Pace belt bag in a beautiful light violet. It's made from refined calf leather and comes in four other colorways in case you prefer other neutral options.
Small Morgan Wallet
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the small Morgan wallet made from crocodile-embossed leather and smooth leather. It features six credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment, plus an outside snap coin pocket. It's also on mega-sale for up to 90% off right now!
Black Nolita 19
On the hunt for a classic everyday shoulder bag? Opt for the Black Nolita 19, it goes with everything and is the perfect size to carry all your essentials—snacks included.
Tabby Shoulder Bag 20
The one, the only, the Tabby. If you're looking for a shoulder bag that gives it all, it's this fan-favorite style. Made from Coach's polished pebbled leather, this coveted bag comes in three neutral colors and features a detachable strap for crossbody wear—although let's be real, it's all about the shoulder bag look right now.
Eliza Flap Crossbody
Not only will this Eliza flap crossbody instantly upgrade your outfit, it's also made from lizard-embossed leather and smooth leather so you know it'll last you a lifetime. Did we mention it's on sale for only $180? A major steal if you ask us.
Ivory Nolita 19
If you're looking for a bag that's timeless and chic, you can't go wrong with this crocodile-embossed leather Nolita. It's available in five colorways to choose from, and will literally go with any outfit—both day and nighttime fits.
