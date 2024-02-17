Maren Morris Is Already Marveling at Beyoncé’s Shift Back to Country Music

Watch : Maren Morris Reveals Why She's Leaving Country Music

Maren Morris is going to stick around ‘round, ‘round for Beyoncé's new music.

In fact, the "Bones" singer, who hasn't shied away from criticizing the problematic atmosphere surrounding country music, shared her reaction to Queen Bey teasing a shift back to the genre with her upcoming Act II album.

"I feel like she's always been genre-less, but I think the leaning into country elements and sort of reclaiming country music back to Black people because they created the genre is such a statement," she told E! News on Feb. 13, while promoting a collaboration with Visible Wireless. "Rhiannon Giddens playing banjo on "Texas Hold ‘Em," which is such an amazing statement in itself."

And in addition to her enthusiasm over the legendary banjo player's collaboration with Beyoncé, the 33-year-old also expressed her anticipation to hear the entire album, which drops on March 29.

"Obviously, like most people, I'm so utterly excited to hear the whole album," she added. "I was listening to ‘16 Carriages' this morning and just marveling at the production and the lyrics and the vulnerability."