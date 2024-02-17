Maren Morris Is Already Marveling at Beyoncé’s Shift Back to Country Music

Maren Morris is going to stick around ‘round, ‘round for Beyoncé's new music.
In fact, the "Bones" singer, who hasn't shied away from criticizing the problematic atmosphere surrounding country music, shared her reaction to Queen Bey teasing a shift back to the genre with her upcoming Act II album.
"I feel like she's always been genre-less, but I think the leaning into country elements and sort of reclaiming country music back to Black people because they created the genre is such a statement," she told E! News on Feb. 13, while promoting a collaboration with Visible Wireless. "Rhiannon Giddens playing banjo on "Texas Hold ‘Em," which is such an amazing statement in itself."
And in addition to her enthusiasm over the legendary banjo player's collaboration with Beyoncé, the 33-year-old also expressed her anticipation to hear the entire album, which drops on March 29.
"Obviously, like most people, I'm so utterly excited to hear the whole album," she added. "I was listening to ‘16 Carriages' this morning and just marveling at the production and the lyrics and the vulnerability."
And in addition to Beyoncé, there are plenty of other country music stars—particularly Lainey Wilson at the moment—that Maren finds inspirational.
"It's just nice to meet women that are in that genre and killing it," she continued. "It's so refreshing when they're also just, like, such a good individual."
After all, Maren has spoken out about the struggles she's faced within the genre. Last fall after previously slamming Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean's comments about gender identity, the 33-year-old teased an exit from the country music genre, citing its surrounding racism, misogyny and homophobia.
"The stories going on within country music right now, I've tried to avoid a lot of it at all costs," she told Los Angeles Times in September. "I feel very, very distanced from it. I had to take a step back."
However, the Grammy winner later clarified that she wouldn't be stepping back from her country roots entirely.
"I don't think it's something you can leave," she explained on The Tonight Show in November. "It's a music that's in me and that's what I grew up doing. It's the music I write. Even if I've been genre-fluid my whole career, you can't scrub the country music out."