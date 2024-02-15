UGG Boots Are on Sale for 53% Off- Platform, Ultra Mini, & More Throughout Presidents’ Day Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Depending on where you live, the winter weather is going strong with some cold temperatures. It can be hard to feel like your best self when you're bundling up for the cold, but that's why I love UGG. I have been wearing UGG boots since middle school and the brand has never let me down... with one small exception— the prices. Don't get me wrong, I think the shoes are worth the investment. I have worn every pair for years, after all. Even so, I'm always on the hunt for deals and sales. Thankfully, Presidents' Day Weekend means that there are discounts on so many websites.

The UGG Platform Boots that are pretty much never in stock are on sale at Victoria's Secret and Zappos. A 30% discount on the UGG Ultra Mini Boots is hard to find, but you can get that price at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Amazon.

Those aren't even the best prices I've found. I did all the work so you don't have to. There are so many amazing styles on sale for 50% off. Here are the best UGG deals right now.