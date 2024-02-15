UGG Boots Are on Sale for 53% Off- Platform, Ultra Mini, & More Throughout Presidents’ Day Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Depending on where you live, the winter weather is going strong with some cold temperatures. It can be hard to feel like your best self when you're bundling up for the cold, but that's why I love UGG. I have been wearing UGG boots since middle school and the brand has never let me down... with one small exception— the prices. Don't get me wrong, I think the shoes are worth the investment. I have worn every pair for years, after all. Even so, I'm always on the hunt for deals and sales. Thankfully, Presidents' Day Weekend means that there are discounts on so many websites.
The UGG Platform Boots that are pretty much never in stock are on sale at Victoria's Secret and Zappos. A 30% discount on the UGG Ultra Mini Boots is hard to find, but you can get that price at Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, and Amazon.
Those aren't even the best prices I've found. I did all the work so you don't have to. There are so many amazing styles on sale for 50% off. Here are the best UGG deals right now.
The Best UGG Deals
- The Lowest Price Right Now: UGG Sport Yeah Slides (
$60$29)
- The Biggest Discount: UGG Josefene Short Boot (53% off)
- Sell-Out Risk: UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot (
$170$115)
UGG Pearle UGGplush Scuff Slipper
Slide into comfort with these luxuriously plush shoes. Wear them when you're out and about or when you're just chilling around the house. You'll want them on at all times.
This style comes in a handful of colorways.
UGG The UGG Lug Waterproof Leather Lace-Up Boots
Shoes don't have to be functional or fashionable. Opt for both with UGG's The Lug. They're effortlessly cool with performance features you'll appreciate. They're made from waterproof and water-repellent materials and you'll be ready to take on any terrain with that lug sole.
Get them in black, white, olive green, and sand from Victoria's Secret, Amazon, and Journeys.
UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Booties
Rain boots are a much more versatile shoe than you may have realized. I wear them when it's raining, snowing, or when it isn't raining and there are puddles all over. Stay dry and look cute with the UGG Droplet Waterproof Rain Booties.
Amazon has 9 colorways. Dillard's has 4 colors. Zappos has 6 colorways.
UGG Josefene Short Boot
These short boots are a wardrobe staple. Choose from chestnut and black.
UGG Romely Short Buckle Suede Booties
Walk with confidence when you wear these water-repellent, comfortable shoes that are lined with soft shearling and wool.
UGG Drizlita Waterproof Rain Booties
Heavy rain is no joke. Be prepared without sacrificing your style with these colorful, waterproof boots. They're even lined with UGG's iconic, soft sheepskin. There are lots of colorways to choose from, ranging from bold to neutral.
UGG Women's Classic Short II Boot
I've been rocking with this style since 7th grade. I've had these boots in so many colors over the years and I will wear them forever. They are endlessly cozy and warm. My advice: size down because they stretch. I always get one size lower than my shoe size in other brands.
UGG Classic Mini Alpine Boots
These are hiking-inspired boots with a fashionable twist. You'll want a pair in every color.
UGG Cozetta Braid
Pamper yourself with these incredibly soft sandals. You'll obsess over these. There are 3 colors to choose from.
UGG Women's Diara Slipper
UGG deals are so hard to find. Nab this 30% discount while you can. These endlessly cozy booties are just too cute to pass up. They come in 3 colorways.
UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot
These are the UGG boots I purchased the most recently. Typically, I'm loyal to the UGG Short Boots, but I am loving the Ultra Mini. They comfy, warm, and easy to put on and take off. I definitely want these in other colors, for sure.
UGG Neumel Boots
These are an underrated UGG style, in my opinion. I have them in three colors and I love them so much. They're warm, versatile and they go with everything. Shopper's Tip: I normally size down in UGG boots, but I get these in my standard shoe size.
UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot
Calling all It Girls, the boots that are almost never in stock are actually available at a reduced price. Shop now before they disappear!
Koolaburra by UGG Suede Slip-Ons -Buree Platform
These are not on sale, but this style from UGG's sister brand is cheaper than the UGG version. These shoes are warm and definitely on trend.
UGG Classic Cardi Cabled Knit Tall Boots
These boots are like a cardigan sweater, but for your feet. They are unique, yet so versatile. There are 3 colorways to choose from.
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do Presidents' Day Sales start?
While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. If you're shopping for shoe deals, you'll find major discounts at Zappos, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, and Nordstrom Rack among other retailers.
Should you size up or down with UGGs?
It depends on the style, but if you are buying UGGs from the UGG Classic Collection, size down because the shoes are designed to stretch and mold to your feet. For all other shoes, your typical size would be best.
Where can I find the best UGG deals?
UGG sales are hard to find, but with some careful searching, you'll see a lot of great deals from Nordstrom Rack, Dillard's, Zappos, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF Fifth, ASOS, and Victoria's Secret among other retailers.
