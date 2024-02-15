These Super Flattering Madewell Pants Keep Selling Out & Now They’re on Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As a short girl (5 feet 3 inches on a good day), I'm always on the lookout for trendy and stylish pants that also make my legs look a little longer. I've bought (and returned) so many options that I'd just about given up – and that includes Gen-Z approved wide leg pants. I just didn't think there was anything out there for me, until I heard about Madewell's Harlow Pants. I knew that they were a fan favorite that had sold out about five times, but I'd been burned by buzz-worthy fashion before. They looked good, but would they look good on me? And the answer is yes. As soon as I slipped on the Harlows I knew that I could wear wide-leg pants, and the fans were right. And now they're on sale for 40% off (use code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout).

"Unquestionably flattering," "Holy moly these are flattering," "Make your legs look a mile long," are just some of the glowing reviews about these pants. The legs are wide, without being too wide, and the pleats and high, narrow waist give you a contoured look. They come in petite, standard, tall, and plus, and there's even a curvy fit for hourglass shapes (win). For my height, I went with the petite and went up a size, which gave me the perfect fit. And there's so many colorways, from pale lemongrass and stonewash blue for spring, to chocolate raisin and dark forest for something darker.

Not only do the pants look and feel so comfortable and stylish, they're also versatile and elegant for any kind of occasion. You can transition from day to night, from work to happy hour, without missing a beat. Dress them up, dress them down, these pants do it all, and they go with everything. And right now they're on sale (which is amazing), but you can also get an extra 30% off by using the code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. That means you can score the $118 Harlow Pants for just $69. I've been refreshing the Madewell sale page for weeks waiting for this, and now it's here.

Believe me, and the enthusiastic reviewers, these pants are perfect. And since they're new to the sale, there's tons of colors and sizes available. However, they won't last long. So start clicking, and check out my picks to style the look. You'll be so happy you did.