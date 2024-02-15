Teen Moms Kailyn Lowry Reveals Meaning Behind her Twins' Names

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Names of Her Twins

When it came to naming her twin babies, Kailyn Lowry had plenty of help.

The Teen Mom 2 alum—who recently welcomed twins Verse and Valley—shared how she and boyfriend Elijah Scott settled on their infants' names. And luckily, it appears they had help in her older children.

"Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended," the 31-year-old shared in a Feb. 14 TikTok, about her son's homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson. "Obviously, it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan."

As for Valley, her baby girl's moniker comes from her hometown Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

"The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it's a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley," she explained. "I feel like it's not super different. It's still a name you can grow with. It's not too weird."