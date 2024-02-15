Teen Moms Kailyn Lowry Reveals Meaning Behind her Twins' Names

When it came to naming her twin babies, Kailyn Lowry had plenty of help.
The Teen Mom 2 alum—who recently welcomed twins Verse and Valley—shared how she and boyfriend Elijah Scott settled on their infants' names. And luckily, it appears they had help in her older children.
"Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended," the 31-year-old shared in a Feb. 14 TikTok, about her son's homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson. "Obviously, it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan."
As for Valley, her baby girl's moniker comes from her hometown Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
"The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it's a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley," she explained. "I feel like it's not super different. It's still a name you can grow with. It's not too weird."
But while Kailyn and Elijah—who are also parents to 15-month-old Rio—put a lot of thought into naming their twins, one thing that wasn't intentional? Picking "V" names for both kids, as she noted, "It just happened."
In addition to Rio and 10-year-old Lincoln—whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, Verse and Valley, Kailyn's six and seventh kids, join brothers Isaac, 14, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and her and ex Chris Lopez's boys Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.
Since sharing her little ones' arrival last month, Kailyn has given insight into life as a mom of seven—including the difficult weeks her babies spent in the NICU.
"They weren't just there for a couple of days," she explained during a January episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months."
And the experience took its toll on her.
"I cried a lot," Kailyn remembered. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."
@kaillowry Replying to @Charly Rose #twins #kaillowry #kailandthechaos ? original sound - Kailyn Lowry
And after overcoming initial hurdles, the reality star expressed joy for the chapter ahead.
"I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete," she shared. "We're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."
