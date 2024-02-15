Teen Moms Kailyn Lowry Reveals Meaning Behind her Twins' Names

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry explained why she named her newborn twins Verse and Valley, and shared how her older children were involved in the process.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 15, 2024 9:30 PMTags
FamilyBabiesReality TVCeleb KidsTeen Mom 2CelebritiesKailyn Lowry
Watch: Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Names of Her Twins

When it came to naming her twin babies, Kailyn Lowry had plenty of help.

The Teen Mom 2 alum—who recently welcomed twins Verse and Valley—shared how she and boyfriend Elijah Scott settled on their infants' names. And luckily, it appears they had help in her older children.

"Verse came from Iverson, which is the name that Lincoln recommended," the 31-year-old shared in a Feb. 14 TikTok, about her son's homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson. "Obviously, it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan."

As for Valley, her baby girl's moniker comes from her hometown Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

"The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am and it's a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley," she explained. "I feel like it's not super different. It's still a name you can grow with. It's not too weird."

photos
Teen Mom Stars: Then and Now

But while Kailyn and Elijah—who are also parents to 15-month-old Rio—put a lot of thought into naming their twins, one thing that wasn't intentional? Picking "V" names for both kids, as she noted, "It just happened."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Webby Awards

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Reveals Gift Blake Shelton Gave Her for Valentine’s Day

2

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

3

Hilary Swank Shares Insight Into Motherhood Journey With Her Twins

In addition to Rio and 10-year-old Lincoln—whom she shares with ex Javi Marroquin, Verse and Valley, Kailyn's six and seventh kids, join brothers Isaac, 14, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and her and ex Chris Lopez's boys Lux, 6, and Creed, 3.

Since sharing her little ones' arrival last month, Kailyn has given insight into life as a mom of seven—including the difficult weeks her babies spent in the NICU.

"They weren't just there for a couple of days," she explained during a January episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "We were there for a couple of weeks, and we learned so much about the families that are there, and some of them are there for months and months."

And the experience took its toll on her.

"I cried a lot," Kailyn remembered. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."

And after overcoming initial hurdles, the reality star expressed joy for the chapter ahead.

"I feel grateful, thankful, fulfilled, happy, complete," she shared. "We're putting an addition on our house because of this. I feel so blessed. They are good babies."

Keep reading for more from Kailyn's sweetest family photos.

Instagram

Growing Family

In Jan. 2010, Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to her first child, Isaac, with her then boyfriend Jo Rivera. Two years later, after Kailyn and Jo called it quits, she tied the knot with Javi Marroquin and the couple welcomed son Lincoln the following year. By July 2017, Kailyn and Javi had finalized their divorce and she was getting ready to welcome a third son, Lux, with Chris Lopez.

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

After's Lux's arrival in Aug. 2017, Kailyn and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," she captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Vacation Time

They took some time to kick back and relax during a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Kailyn captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn wrote alongside a family photo in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" she shared in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram

Family Love

In July 2020, Kailyn gave birth to baby Creed, her second son with Chris. Three years later, in July 2023, the reality star confirmed she'd privately welcomed a fifth child, a son named Rio, with boyfriend Elijah Scott. By early January, Kailyn announced that she gave birth to her and Elijah's twins, a boy and a girl.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Ready

Kailyn appears with sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux at the 2023 Webby Awards.

Instagram

The Boys

Kailyn's five eldest sons Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, and Rio appear together in November 2023.

Instagram/Kailyn Lowry

Meet the Twins

Kailyn holds her and Elijah Scott's twins, son Verse and daughter Valley, as seen in a photo she shared in January 2024.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Reveals Gift Blake Shelton Gave Her for Valentine’s Day

2

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

3

Hilary Swank Shares Insight Into Motherhood Journey With Her Twins

4

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

5

Angelina Jolie’s Ex Jonny Lee Miller Jumped Out of Plane For Her