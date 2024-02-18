The Murderous "Mindf--k" at the Heart of Lover, Stalker, Killer

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

When she brought her car to the repair shop he managed, Dave Kroupa was attracted to Cari Farver right away.

So when the automotive technician ran across her profile on a dating site a few weeks later, he made his move.

Cari, a 37-year-old computer programmer, was "smart and sexy," Dave recalled in the new Netflix documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer. "Out of my league all the way around."

But "wild and free at 35" after breaking up with the mother of his two kids, he wasn't looking to get serious with anyone. And Cari's profile fit the bill, the divorced single mom of a teenage son writing, "Just looking for a fun, casual relationship."

She also happened to work just three blocks away from his Omaha, Neb., apartment, so they started spending time together.

All seemed to be going great when, two weeks into their whirlwind romance, Dave left for work early on the morning of Nov. 13, 2012, kissed Cari goodbye, and then got a text from her at 10:30 a.m. reading, "We should move in together."