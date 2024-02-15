Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Las Vegas Wedding Dress Wasn't From an "Old Movie" After All

Watch : Jennifer Lopez’s Best Bridal Looks On-Screen & IRL!

A plot twist no one saw coming.

Jennifer Lopez is finally sharing the details behind her swoon-worthy Las Vegas wedding dress, in which she married Ben Affleck in July 2022 in a sleeveless Alexander McQueen gown that featured a classic boatneck design and a textured floral pattern.

At the time, the multihyphenate wrote in her newsletter that it was a "dress from an old movie."

"I've had this dress for so many years," she noted. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."

But now, Jennifer is clarifying where she got the timeless bridal look from.

For one, she debunked the rumor that she wore the bridal gown from Jersey Girl, the 2004 rom-com she did with Ben. "No, that's not true," she told Variety in a video published Feb. 13. "I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress."