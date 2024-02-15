Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Las Vegas Wedding Dress Wasn't From an "Old Movie" After All

A plot twist no one saw coming.
Jennifer Lopez is finally sharing the details behind her swoon-worthy Las Vegas wedding dress, in which she married Ben Affleck in July 2022 in a sleeveless Alexander McQueen gown that featured a classic boatneck design and a textured floral pattern.
At the time, the multihyphenate wrote in her newsletter that it was a "dress from an old movie."
"I've had this dress for so many years," she noted. "And I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day."
But now, Jennifer is clarifying where she got the timeless bridal look from.
For one, she debunked the rumor that she wore the bridal gown from Jersey Girl, the 2004 rom-com she did with Ben. "No, that's not true," she told Variety in a video published Feb. 13. "I wish it was. I wish I did have that dress."
In fact, J.Lo revealed her bridal gown wasn't worn in a movie at all.
"Believe it or not, I was doing so much press for Marry Me or Shotgun Wedding, so I had all of these wedding dresses in my house," the 54-year-old recalled. "And when we, at the spur of the moment, decided to get married that day, I had a dress."
She added, "It's not from a movie. I never wore it in a movie."
But if there's one thing the Hustlers star has been holding onto for decades, it's her new musical, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.
"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," she exclusively told E! News the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years."
The timing couldn't have been more perfect. After all, she rekindled her romance with the Oscar winner, 51, nearly a decade after they called off their engagement in the early aughts.
"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," Jennifer shared. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.' I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating, and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it."
She continued, "I think this project is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."
But before she debuts her fairytale musical on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 16, relive all her epic wedding dresses on and off the screen.