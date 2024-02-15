Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Shares Hilarious Shoutout to Her Exes for Valentine’s Day

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma shared a Valentine’s Day roundup of the Lizzie McGuire alum’s best moments by the ocean—which included a shoutout to her exes.

Hilary Duff's exes may seem so yesterday, but her husband isn't quite the bird who already flew away.

On Valentine's Day, Matthew Koma traded in heartfelt odes for a hilarious—and unexpected—shout out on social media. 

"This Valentine's Day I'd like to thank all the brave men who've saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years," he wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post. "You don't go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday."

In addition to a paparazzi photo of the duo sharing PDA while in the ocean during a 2017 getaway, the songwriter's post included photos of Hilary with exes Jason Walsh and Ely Sandvik—whom she briefly dated in 2016 and 2017, respectively—as well as a few screen grabs from one of his wife's films and a music video. 

Hilary—who is pregnant with the couple's third child in addition to sharing daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew, as well as son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—definitely got a kick out of her husband's post.

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma: Romance Rewind

In fact, she responded with, "You are truly ill."

 The How I Met Your Father alum subsequently reshared the post on her Instagram Story, quipping,"@ENews thank you for purchasing this photo so my husband can use it for the most romantic day of the year."

Of course, Hilary gave her husband—to whom she's been married since 2019—a shoutout on her grid, too. But she took a sweeter approach.

"I love you Matthew," she captioned a Feb. 14 collage of romantic photos. "The only thing I would change would be your dairy allergy."

And while fans and friends of the couple—including Melanie Lynskey, Dakota Fanning and Danielle Fishel—made it clear in the comments that Matthew's post won Valentine's Day, he isn't the only star who honored his partner on social media. 

Read on to see all the sweet 2024 Valentine's Day posts.

 

Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

courtesy of Wingstop

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

David Beckham/Instagram

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

Instagram/Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia (Chickenfry)

The country star celebrated Valentine’s Day with a message for the podcaster, saying, “Wish this world saw you in all the lights I get to. I love you and happy Valentine's Day hot dog.”

Instagram/Dyan Meyer

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer“

“Happy valentines to my #1 crush,” Dylan wrote of the Twilight alum, to whom she got engaged to in 2021, alongside a photos of them from over the years. “The hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you.”

Instagram/Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, Banks & Mae Koma

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is expecting her fourth baby and third with husband Matthew Koma, celebrated her little ones.Alongside pics of daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, holding a heart balloon that ultimately floated off into the sky, she wrote a simple, “Happy Valentines Day…”

Instagram/Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Days after unveiling a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend at Crypto.com Arena, she shared a sweet message to her husband. “I love you,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the couple. “Happy Valentine’s Day @kobebryant.”

Instagram/Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Oscar winner shared a throwback of herself and husband of 21 years, writing, “My Forever Valentine.” 

Instagram/Drew Scott

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the best partner in crime a guy could ask for,” the Property Brothers star captioned a photo of the duo laughing in front of a scenic view. “Now…back to giggling uncontrollably.”

Instagram/Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart & Jack Martin

The Riverdale alum kept it simple, sharing a photo of herself and the content creator on her Instagram Stories and writing “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Instagram/Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry

“I love you my baby!” the cookbook author wrote alongside photos of herself and NBA superstar husband. “Forever ever.”

