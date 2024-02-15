Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Shares Hilarious Shoutout to Her Exes for Valentine’s Day

Hilary Duff's exes may seem so yesterday, but her husband isn't quite the bird who already flew away.
On Valentine's Day, Matthew Koma traded in heartfelt odes for a hilarious—and unexpected—shout out on social media.
"This Valentine's Day I'd like to thank all the brave men who've saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years," he wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post. "You don't go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday."
In addition to a paparazzi photo of the duo sharing PDA while in the ocean during a 2017 getaway, the songwriter's post included photos of Hilary with exes Jason Walsh and Ely Sandvik—whom she briefly dated in 2016 and 2017, respectively—as well as a few screen grabs from one of his wife's films and a music video.
Hilary—who is pregnant with the couple's third child in addition to sharing daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew, as well as son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—definitely got a kick out of her husband's post.
In fact, she responded with, "You are truly ill."
The How I Met Your Father alum subsequently reshared the post on her Instagram Story, quipping,"@ENews thank you for purchasing this photo so my husband can use it for the most romantic day of the year."
Of course, Hilary gave her husband—to whom she's been married since 2019—a shoutout on her grid, too. But she took a sweeter approach.
"I love you Matthew," she captioned a Feb. 14 collage of romantic photos. "The only thing I would change would be your dairy allergy."
And while fans and friends of the couple—including Melanie Lynskey, Dakota Fanning and Danielle Fishel—made it clear in the comments that Matthew's post won Valentine's Day, he isn't the only star who honored his partner on social media.
