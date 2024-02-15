Hilary Duff’s Husband Matthew Koma Shares Hilarious Shoutout to Her Exes for Valentine’s Day

Watch : Does Hilary Duff Want More Kids? She Says…

Hilary Duff's exes may seem so yesterday, but her husband isn't quite the bird who already flew away.

On Valentine's Day, Matthew Koma traded in heartfelt odes for a hilarious—and unexpected—shout out on social media.

"This Valentine's Day I'd like to thank all the brave men who've saved my wife from dangerous oceans over the years," he wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post. "You don't go unnoticed and your fearlessness is celebrated in our home everyday."

In addition to a paparazzi photo of the duo sharing PDA while in the ocean during a 2017 getaway, the songwriter's post included photos of Hilary with exes Jason Walsh and Ely Sandvik—whom she briefly dated in 2016 and 2017, respectively—as well as a few screen grabs from one of his wife's films and a music video.

Hilary—who is pregnant with the couple's third child in addition to sharing daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, with Matthew, as well as son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—definitely got a kick out of her husband's post.