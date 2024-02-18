A Guide to Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry's Sprawling Family Tree

Watch : Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Names of Her Twins

A decade and a half after catapulting to fame on 16 and Pregnant, Kailyn Lowry is 31 and done.

As in her most recent arrivals—son Verse and daughter Valley—will be her last. Following the birth of her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's twins late last year, "I got a tubal," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "They cut my tubes out."

So while the MTV alum had flirted around in the past with the idea that her family was complete, this time she's got actual physical evidence.

Undergoing the procedure just minutes after welcoming her sixth boy and very first girl, she asked to see the piece of her fallopian tube that was removed. Joked Kailyn, "They're definitely longer than I thought they were."

And though she copped to a brief moment of regret, seven feels like her lucky number.

"I didn't know, before I had seven kids, how a person would know if they're done having children," explained the Delaware-based podcaster. So after son Creed, now 3, joined older brothers Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, and Lux, 6, she began saying "publicly, privately, in my own head—'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I don't want any more kids.'"