A Guide to Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry's Sprawling Family Tree

A decade and a half after catapulting to fame on 16 and Pregnant, Kailyn Lowry is 31 and done.
As in her most recent arrivals—son Verse and daughter Valley—will be her last. Following the birth of her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's twins late last year, "I got a tubal," Kailyn shared on the Jan. 19 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "They cut my tubes out."
So while the MTV alum had flirted around in the past with the idea that her family was complete, this time she's got actual physical evidence.
Undergoing the procedure just minutes after welcoming her sixth boy and very first girl, she asked to see the piece of her fallopian tube that was removed. Joked Kailyn, "They're definitely longer than I thought they were."
And though she copped to a brief moment of regret, seven feels like her lucky number.
"I didn't know, before I had seven kids, how a person would know if they're done having children," explained the Delaware-based podcaster. So after son Creed, now 3, joined older brothers Isaac, 14, Lincoln, 10, and Lux, 6, she began saying "publicly, privately, in my own head—'I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I don't want any more kids.'"
Spoiler alert: She did.
"I've always wanted a big family," Kailyn reasoned to E! News in August 2020. "They say when you know you're done, you know, and I just know that I'm not done."
And once she connected with Elijah, the construction worker she's described as "a really good partner to me," they began laying the foundation for their outsized brood, welcoming son Rio in November 2022 roughly a year before having their twins.
Now, "I feel done," Kailyn shared on her podcast. "I don't regret it, but also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again, it wouldn't have upset me."
Because as much as she loves the hustle of football games, basketball practices and the early months of her girl mom era, she admitted, "Seven kids is crazy." Take a peek insider her chaotic bliss.