The Voice Alum Cassadee Pope Reveals She's Leaving Country Music

Cassadee Pope is hanging up her cowboy boots.

After all, the 34-year-old has announced she is leaving country music to concentrate on pop-punk and rock.

"I realize every genre has problematic people in it," the Voice alum told Rolling Stone in an interview published Feb. 15. "I'm not saying there's not a frontman in a band who hasn't been accused of something in rock music. But I guess rock is in my bones more. You're not completely ostracized and shamed for speaking out."

Indeed, over the years Cassadee hasn't been afraid to call out her fellow country stars. This includes back in 2021, when she condemned Morgan Wallen on social media after a video of him using the N-word while out with friends went viral.

In retrospect, Cassadee is not happy about her response. "I look back on it and I'm like, 'You're so annoying,'" she told Rolling Stone. "I was just another angry white person who just learned about racism. If that were to have happened today, I would have had a different response."