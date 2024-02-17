We Found The Best Shoes For 24-Hour Comfort, & They're All On Sale With Free Shipping

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In an ideal world, our day-to-day wardrobe would be filled with stylish pieces that are as comfortable as the coziest loungewear & plush booties. In the vast internet world of shopping, it takes a little more time digging through to find closet staples that give us the best of both worlds & fully live up the hype. What really gets us going, though, is when such pieces happen to be affordable, meaning we can stock up and upgrade our wardrobe without having to bust open the piggy bank.
Today happens to be one of those lucky days, because we just found the cutest & comfiest shoes that are perfect for all of your everyday needs — from chic work shoes & everyday casual wear to special picks perfect for spring activities like hiking & trips to the beach, Skechers shoes are the hidden shoe gems you never knew you needed. As it so happens, they're all currently on sale, making this the perfect opportunity to do a little spring closet refresh. But before you go running to these deals, wait just a second, because the good news doesn't end there. QVC is holding a surprise Free Ship Day, meaning any purchase you make on the site today (2/17) will ship absolutely free. Plus, if this is your first time purchasing from the site, you can score an additional $25 off your first fashion purchase — including all Skechers shoes — with promo code FASHION25.
It's a win-win-win shopping situation through and through, and if you were looking for a sign to refresh your shoe collection, this is it. But you'll have to hurry, because these styles are going super fast. Run, run, run & shop, shop, shop!
DVF x Skechers Eden LX Leather Lace-Up Sneaker
Your classic white sneakers, elevated with a designer touch. Diane von Furstenburg and Skechers collaborated to create these lace-up sneakers, which sport a colorful striped design with memory foam insoles and a luxurious leather upper.
Skechers Modern Rugged Loafers
Trendy and chic, these modern loafers will keep you steady on your feet all day long without compromising on style. Available in three neutral colors (white/black, black, off-white), the shoes are topped with a stylish chain accent and equipped with a supportive memory foam insole.
Skechers GO Step Lite Vegan Washable Slip-Ons
Keep it simple in style with these low-profile sneakers, featuring a stretchy slip-on design and ultra-supportive insole cushioning. They come in four colors, including dark rose, black, and taupe.
Skechers Pier-Lite Ankle Boots
Commuting in cold weather is a struggle when your feet are numb and swollen from the winter chill. Even if you've got 99 problems, this won't be one when you have these chic wedge boots keeping you warm & cozy. Also available in black & taupe, the boots are styled with a synthetic micro-leather upper and finished with a buckle-wrap detail & side-zip closure.
Skechers Commute Time Chenille-Lined Vegan Clogs
These chenille clogs are designed to fit, flatter, and feel amazing on your feet. They feature a buckle cross strap outside and faux fur lining with memory foam cushioning inside. No matter where you're headed, these clogs will keep you comfortable all day long. Did we mention that they also come in black and mauve?
Skechers Massage Fit Lite Washable Vegan Slip-Ons
Prioritize both comfort and minimalist style with these washable slip-ons. They're outfitted with plenty of cushioning and a gently massaging midsole and topped off with a stretch mesh design for ultimate comfort.
According to one QVC shopper, "I must own at least 15pair of skechers but by far these are the best feeling and most comfortable. When you put these on you totally have such a unique feeling and a great fit. They truly are unforgettable! Try them, you won't be sorry."
Skechers Cleo Point Vegan Washable Bow Flats
Bows and the coquette aesthetic have taken the internet by storm, and the trend doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. These washable bow flats are a perfect way to incorporate the trend into your everyday outfits, all while feeling like you're walking on clouds all day long.
Skechers Gored-Lace Casual Sneakers
If you're walking around a ton or on your feet for extended periods of time, these casual sneakers will be nothing short of a lifesaver for your feet. They're outfitted with features like memory-foam cushioning and a soft upper with mesh & goring, and they also come in black.
Skechers GOwalk Joy Vegan Washable Bungee Sneakers
Pick up the pace in these ultra-cushioned walking shoes. Available in four colors (taupe, charcoal, navy, black), these shoes feature a lace-up design with a mesh upper for added breathability and comfort.
Skechers Vapor Foam Lite Vegan Washable Bungee Sneakers
Ergonomically designed for all-day comfort, these casual sneakers are designed with bungee cord detailing, a removable footbed, heel pull tab, and a breathable mesh upper. Of course, if you get a little sweaty on the go, just throw these sneakers in the wash and they'll be good to go.
Skechers BOBS Vegan Washable Summer Skipper Canvas Sandals
Spring is almost here — step into the warmer season on the right foot with these quilted sandals. Also available in black, these sandals feature an adjustable heel strap, plush foam footbed, and machine washable construction.
Skechers Trego Water Repellent Washable Trail Sneakers
Speaking of spring activities, if you're planning to hit the trails soon, these hiking sneakers will keep you steady no matter where your next adventure takes you. They're designed to be water-repellent and machine washable, so you can take every step with confidence without being held back by the elements.
