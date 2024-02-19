All the Couples Turning the 2024 People's Choice Awards Into a Date Night

And the People's Choice Award for best couple goes to…

OK, we couldn't actually pick just one. With so many stars looking loved up at the 2024 ceremony, it'd be too hard to choose. However, one thing is for sure: These duos made sure to arrive at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in style.

Scheana Shay dazzled in a sparkly green gown, with her husband Brock Davies coordinating in a similar hue. Plus, Jamie Chung rocked a purple dress with a flowing train as she attended the event with husband Bryan Greenberg, who sported a black suit (see more stars' red carpet looks here).

As for the trophies that will be handed out, Adam Sandler is set to receive the People's Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz will take home the Music Icon honor. In fact, the "Fly Away" singer is pulling double duty by performing during the event. And he won't be the only one taking the stage as Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue will also rock the mic. 

Among the 45 prizes up for grabs are for Movie of the Year, Show of the Year, Album of the Year and more. And of course, some of the biggest stars in film, TV, music and other areas of pop culture will be recognized, too (to see the list of winners so far, click here). 

photos
Flashback: 2004 People's Choice Awards

Can't wait to get started? Luckily, you won't have to wait much longer. Hosted by Simu Liu, the 2024 People's Choice Awards will air live across NBC, Peacock and E! on Feb. 18 starting at 8 p.m. EST. 

But for now, celebrate the big night by scrolling through photos of celebrity couples at the event.

G Flip & Chrishell Stause

Simu Liu & Allison Hsu

Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung

Brock Davies & Scheana Shay

Dylan Barbour & Hannah Godwin

Jesse Sullivan & Francesca Farago

Nats Getty & Gigi Gorgeous

Michael Stevens & Sophia Culpo

Christian DeAnda & Samantha Hanratty

Yara Zaya & Jovi Dufren

Emily Cannon & MAX

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock. E!'s Live From E! red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

