All the Couples Turning the 2024 People's Choice Awards Into a Date Night

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

And the People's Choice Award for best couple goes to…

OK, we couldn't actually pick just one. With so many stars looking loved up at the 2024 ceremony, it'd be too hard to choose. However, one thing is for sure: These duos made sure to arrive at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica in style.

Scheana Shay dazzled in a sparkly green gown, with her husband Brock Davies coordinating in a similar hue. Plus, Jamie Chung rocked a purple dress with a flowing train as she attended the event with husband Bryan Greenberg, who sported a black suit (see more stars' red carpet looks here).

As for the trophies that will be handed out, Adam Sandler is set to receive the People's Icon Award and Lenny Kravitz will take home the Music Icon honor. In fact, the "Fly Away" singer is pulling double duty by performing during the event. And he won't be the only one taking the stage as Lainey Wilson and Kylie Minogue will also rock the mic.

Among the 45 prizes up for grabs are for Movie of the Year, Show of the Year, Album of the Year and more. And of course, some of the biggest stars in film, TV, music and other areas of pop culture will be recognized, too (to see the list of winners so far, click here).