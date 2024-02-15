The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Have You on the Floor

The four stars co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala have been revealed, and together they make up some of the biggest names in Hollywood and around the world.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Feb 15, 2024 5:47 PMTags
Jennifer LopezMet GalaAnna WintourChris HemsworthCelebritiesZendayaBad Bunny
Watch: Met Gala 2024 Theme Revealed!

You'll want to sit down for this news. 

The Met Gala is already an ambitious evening with its crossover of art, high fashion and celebrities from all corners of the industry. And now it's going to become even more epic as the co-hosts joining Anna Wintour for the 2024 event have been announced as Bad BunnyZendayaChris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez

The quartet—a crossover no one knew they needed—represents some of the biggest names in fashion, music and acting. And while three of the four have become staples at the annual event over the years, this will be Chris' first Met Gala appearance. 

The May 6 gala will mark Bad Bunny's third appearance, Jennifer's 14th and number six for Zendaya. The announcement also guarantees the Euphoria star will be in attendance, as she hasn't attended the Gala since 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

This year's theme was announced last fall and it is not one to be slept on. The stars making the walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's grand staircase will come dressed to match the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, with the event's dress code specified as "The Garden of Time."

photos
Met Gala 2023 After-Party Outfit Changes

As curator Andrew Bolton put it to Vogue, "It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion. One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

2

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

3
Exclusive

Kelly Osbourne Shares Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend

A focus on the natural world promises to look and feel very different from last year's theme, which put late designer Karl Lagerfeld's career and artistic vision at its center. 

But despite many taking cues from his classic black and white style, it turned out to be a theme loosely interpreted, with both Jared Leto and Doja Cat opting to show up in show-stopping looks inspired by Karl's famous white cat Choupette. Other memorable looks included Kim Kardashian's pearl dress, Pedro Pascal's red suit shorts and Rihanna's flowered gown, which covered her head to toe. 

So while you'll have to wait a bit longer to see how the stars interpret this year's theme, keep reading to see some of the best dressed stars from the 2023 Met Gala's ode to Karl. 

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino.

John Shearer/WireImage

Cardi B

In Chenpeng Studio.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In custom Valentino.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In custom Schiaparelli.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In custom Marc Jacobs.

John Shearer/WireImage

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In vintage Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

In custom Givenchy.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

In custom Karl Lagerfeld and Cartier jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jeremy Pope

In custom Balmain and Cartier jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lea Michele

In custom Michael Kors.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace.

John Shearer/WireImage

Lily Collins

In custom Vera Wang and Cartier jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kaitlyn Dever

In custom Michael Kors Collection.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Maude Apatow

In Chloé and Cartier jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Grace Elizabeth

In custom Christopher John Rogers and De Beers jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In custom Jacquemus.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Michaela Coel

In custom Schiaparelli.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Nicole Kidman

In Chanel.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ashley Graham

In Harris Reed.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kerry Washington

In custom Michael Kors.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Amanda Seyfried

In custom Oscar de la Renta and Cartier jewelry.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

In Prabal Gurung and De Beers jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Keke Palmer

In custom Sergio Hudson.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: The Best Dressed Stars
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Slams Critics of Pic With MGK, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

2

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

3
Exclusive

Kelly Osbourne Shares Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend

4

The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Have You on the Floor

5

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift