The 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs Will Have You on the Floor

Watch : Met Gala 2024 Theme Revealed!

You'll want to sit down for this news.

The Met Gala is already an ambitious evening with its crossover of art, high fashion and celebrities from all corners of the industry. And now it's going to become even more epic as the co-hosts joining Anna Wintour for the 2024 event have been announced as Bad Bunny, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth and Jennifer Lopez.

The quartet—a crossover no one knew they needed—represents some of the biggest names in fashion, music and acting. And while three of the four have become staples at the annual event over the years, this will be Chris' first Met Gala appearance.

The May 6 gala will mark Bad Bunny's third appearance, Jennifer's 14th and number six for Zendaya. The announcement also guarantees the Euphoria star will be in attendance, as she hasn't attended the Gala since 2019's "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

This year's theme was announced last fall and it is not one to be slept on. The stars making the walk up the Metropolitan Museum of Art's grand staircase will come dressed to match the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition, with the event's dress code specified as "The Garden of Time."