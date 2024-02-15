Usher Reveals TLC’s Chilli Once Turned Down a Marriage Proposal

Watch : Usher Marries Jennifer Goicoechea Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

Usher is revisiting a legendary love.

The "Superstar" singer reflected on his relationship with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas back in the early aughts, sharing that at one point he got down on one knee.

"I wanted to marry her," Usher told People in an interview published Feb. 15. "I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up."

While he noted that the situation hurt him deeply, he also admitted, "I hurt her too."

The former couple first began dating in 2001 when the "OMG" singer was 23, but the TLC member was actually his celebrity crush for much longer.

"If I am to be honest, I was her No. 1 fan, and she was my superstar," the 45-year-old reflected. "At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, 'Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I'm going to meet her.'"