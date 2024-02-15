Usher Reveals TLC’s Chilli Once Turned Down a Marriage Proposal

Usher is revisiting a legendary love.
The "Superstar" singer reflected on his relationship with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas back in the early aughts, sharing that at one point he got down on one knee.
"I wanted to marry her," Usher told People in an interview published Feb. 15. "I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up."
While he noted that the situation hurt him deeply, he also admitted, "I hurt her too."
The former couple first began dating in 2001 when the "OMG" singer was 23, but the TLC member was actually his celebrity crush for much longer.
"If I am to be honest, I was her No. 1 fan, and she was my superstar," the 45-year-old reflected. "At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, 'Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I'm going to meet her.'"
Ultimately, Usher's on-again, off-again romance with the "Creep" ended for good in 2004.
"I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn't work for me," he explained. "We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn't be. She didn't believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was."
But despite the hurt at the time, these days, it's all love between Usher and Chilli.
"I'm not hurt over that at all," he admitted. "We've since become cool with each other, celebrate each other and it's always light when we see each other."
In fact, the duo have each found love since then. The "No Scrubs" singer—who shares 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, with her ex Dallas Austin—has been dating Matthew Lawrence for over a year. "We're just very happy and growing in our relationship," Chilli told E! News last March. "I've dated, but this canceled out everything."
As for Usher, he tied the knot with longtime love Jennifer Goicoechea in Las Vegas Feb. 11—the same day the 45-year-old took the stage for the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show.
And the "Burn" singer—who shares kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2, with Jennifer and is also dad to sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, from his past marriage to ex Tameka Foster—couldn't be more excited for the future.
"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love," his rep told People Feb. 12, "and thank everyone for the well wishes."
