Our Place Flash Deal: Save $100 on the Internet-Famous Always Pans 2.0

One QVC shopper called this the "best pan" they've ever owned, writing, "This pan was a lot of money and I had buyers remorse right after. But then I used it. It is amazing!! I don't know what it is made of but it doesn't stick at all. Fries food just glides out! And the pan inside looks like it will last forever unlike Teflon. I just love it and use it every day from eggs in the morning to chicken or steak at night."

According to another QVC reviewer, "First of all, the packaging for this pan was great. Care was taken to package each item separately. Have been looking for a new skillet that works on my induction stove top, has no rivets where the handle attaches and has a ceramic lining. Used it today for pancakes and wow!!! They skated across the surface. Bonus- pour spouts on the side, love the color and super lightweight. Buy this pan!!"

One initially skeptical shopper on QVC explained, "To be honest when first seen this pan, I thought it was outrageously over priced. After again and again seeing the posts I broke down and ordered one. I am so glad I did. It's light weight, extremely easy to clean, love low to zero oil used in cooking. I now am the owner of the perfect pot, the mini pot x2, and the cast iron pan. Highly satisfied customer who loves the line♥️♥️♥️"

Another shopper described this set as "everything I expected." They added, "I'm in love with my purchase. My only regret is not purchasing it before. I love that I can use it for different methods of cooking so versatility checked!! It's very easy to clean due to its non-stick surface that every busy home cook needs. Its depth is perfect for my everyday cooking needs and at the same time small enough for my current kitchen size. I chose the steam color as it goes well with any decor but if I could I would get each color.. they're all beautiful. "

The Always Pans also combine style and function, with one shopper writing, "Very nice looking and ergonomically designed with the lid and the two handles. These pans are easy to clean and we like how light they are. Similar pans from other manufactures are heavy and don't cook as evenly as these pans do. We liked them so well; we bought sets for all six of our kids. They love them as well."

Another shopper raved, "After receiving, my fist Always Pan as a gift, I continue to add to my collection. This is my fourth Our Place purchase, and I love every single one of them. We use the always pan every single day. It holds up to daily use and is extremely versatile. We love it!!"

Additionally, one shopper mentioned how the included wooden cooking utensils have streamlined their cooking process. They wrote, "I didn't think that the wooden spoons and spatulas would be any big deal, but they are! It is really handy to be able to put them right on the handle and know that that's where they are going to be! Cleanup is such a breeze with that nonstick surface! I didn't think it would be so good on steaks but it browns them as beautifully as my cast-iron. If this pan holds up over the years to come how it is starting It'll definitely last me the rest of my life. It would be the last purchase I ever make on a pan, other than the ones I just bought for my daughter! Lol."

Finally, one QVC shopper summed up the Always Pan experience perfectly, writing, "I absolutely love this pan, and use it every day. I even leave it on my stove as I use it so much (and it's very nice looking). I've had this pan for about three months, and it's lightweight, non-stick, and heats so evenly. It truly is my Always pan!"