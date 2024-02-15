Nordstrom Rack's Extra 40% Off Clearance Sale Has Us Sprinting Like Crazy To Fill Our Carts

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As shoppers, our Roman Empire is sales. There's nothing we love more than coming across amazing deals from our favorite brands, especially during this time of year when the dreary weather has us feeling down and very much in need of a little retail therapy. From refreshing our home decor for spring to upgrading our kitchen to revamping our closet, it's such a happy feeling when you're able to shop to your heart's content while knowing that you're getting more than the most bang for each buck you're spending.
With our love of good deals, it comes as no surprise that Nordstrom Rack has a special place in our hearts. The retailer always has stylish picks from bestselling brands like Free People & Marc Jacobs at stellar prices, and you're sure to come away with a full cart of savings any & every time you comb through the clearance section. But, every now and then, Nordstrom Rack will outdo itself with a sale on sale — in this case, an extra 40% off sale on select clearance items. From a $595 houndstooth wool jacket for $97 to $299 cowboy booties for $43 to a $1,200 luggage set for $224, these deals are so good we're genuinely shocked by them.
We could honestly go on and on about just how incredible this sale is, but it's quicker to just show you because these top-rated picks are going super fast. Let's shop!
Marc Jacobs Work Tote Bag
Elevate your daily work 'fit with this sophisticated Marc Jacobs tote bag. Crafted from pebbled leather, the sleek bag features long top handles, a top zip closure, and a roomy interior that'll hold all your 9-to-5 essentials.
Seven Faux Leather Tie Waist Blazer
Your classic (faux) leather jacket, but with a feminine-chic update. Designed with a removable waist tie, the jacket is adorned with notched lapels, two-button closure, and front patch pockets that evoke polished, sleek style.
MAX STUDIO Babygrid Texture Long Sleeve Button-Down Blouse
This button-down blouse is comfortable enough to lounge around in, yet cute enough to wear to work or out to lunch. The babygrid construction adds a layer of style to the blouse, which is finished off with a spread collar and long puff sleeves.
PUMA Colorblock High Neck Pullover
If you love the sporty-chic aesthetic, you'll love this cozy cropped pullover. The colorblock panels add stylish contrast while the quarter-zip closure provides added breathability & comfort; in other words, this pullover is the ideal wardrobe go-to for those who are making big moves in style.
CHAMPS Fresh 3-Piece Hardshell Luggage Set
If you have travel plans for spring break and beyond, this is the perfect time to grab some suitcases that will last you through all your jet-setting endeavors for years to come. This three-piece luggage set is equipped with expandable packing space, TSA-approved locking mechanisms, secure water-resistant shells, and 360° double-spinner wheels.
BOSS Jeniver Houndstooth Jacket
If there's one piece of clothing that's worth splurging on, it's a high-quality blazer that you can throw on for any elevated occasion, from date nights to important work presentations & interviews. This houndstooth jacket is crafted from 100% wool and is designed in a tailored one-button silhouette that instantly polishes any outfit you pair it with. The best part? You can score this timeless jacket for almost $500 off right now (so hurry).
Dolce Vita Ginni Western Boot
Cowboy boots are here to stay, especially with spring break trips & festival season coming up soon. For an easy, versatile way to incorporate the popular trend into your wardrobe, these block-heel booties are the way to go. We're in love with the intricate stitching that gives Wild West vibes & makes a fashion statement without being too overwhelming.
Ted Baker London 58mm Aviator Sunglasses
Now that the sun's starting to stay out for longer, it's the perfect time to invest in a new pair of sunnies. From your daily commutes to spring break trips in Cabo, these Ted Baker London sunglasses are an ideal daily essential. Plus, the color-rich gradient tinted lenses add a level of soft sophistication to the classic aviator sunglasses structure.
Sam Edelman Women's Belted Longline Puffer Jacket
Stay warm & cozy in style with this quilted puffer jacket featuring banded cuffs and a high-neck collar (perfect for tucking your chin into). Tighten the belt for a more fitted silhouette, or remove it completely for a relaxed figure.
Free People Ruby Platform Bootie
Some boots were just made for stompin' and struttin' your stuff, and that's exactly what these platform booties were designed to do. From the shiny patent finish to the subtly flared block heel, these sleek booties will ensure that you make a bold, polished fashion statement anywhere you go.
Adornia Water Resistant Tube Hoop Earrings
Chunky gold hoop earrings are a spring wardrobe staple, and these ones are classy, trendy, and chic all at once. What sets these ones apart from the rest is their water-resistant finish, making them perfect for wearing to the beach, pool, or even to a low-impact workout session.
Yogalicious Radiant Commuter Crop Jacket
This lightweight jacket is perfect to throw on before or after your workout or while running some errands around town. The jacket is designed with utility pockets, a cropped drawcord hem, and a funnel neck for sporty-chic style.
Vince Faux Fur Trucker Jacket
Enter your mob wife era with this faux fur trucker jacket that's as cozy & comfy as it is stylish. It's equipped with a front button closure, point collar, and front slant pockets that will hold all your small essentials (or keep your hands warm).
Rivka Friedman 18K Yellow Gold Clad Oval Crystal Pendant Necklace
Elevate your OOTD with this chic necklace, which is currently 81% off! The chain is crafted from 18K yellow gold plated brass, and it features a stunning oval crystal pendant that makes a trendy statement.
BCBGeneration Colorblock Hooded Puffer Jacket
Keep the cold out and the warm in with this bold colorblock puffer jacket, available in three colors (red, blue, green). It's designed with a cozy drawcord hood, stay-put thumbhole cuffs, and secure zip pockets. Whether you're hitting the slopes or just trying to get through the remaining weeks of winter without freezing your butt off, this jacket has you covered.
Savvy Cie Jewels Sterling Silver Bicolor Fluorite & Diamond Pendant Necklace
Understated elegance meets trendy chic with this eye-catching necklace. It's fitted with a bicolor emerald cut fluorite stone pendant and diamond accents for a beautiful, sparkling pop of color strung on a sterling silver chain.
