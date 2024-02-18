2024 BAFTA Film Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Ariana DeBose Speaks Out About Viral BAFTAs Rap

Stars stepped out in top style at Britain's biggest night in film.

As the 2024 award season continues, actors such as Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt showcased ultra-glam looks as they walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall Feb. 18 for the British Academy Film Awards.

Margot, nominated for Leading Actress for Barbie, wore a custom, strapless, colorblock pink and black Giorgio Armani Privé silk and velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline. Emily, who is up for Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer, sported a nude, long sleeve, high neck, embellished Elie Saab spring 2024 haute couture cut-out gown.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett was seen arriving in a custom burgundy, sleeveless, open-back, studded Louis Vuitton gown. Inside the venue, she was spotted chatting with Prince William, president of the British Film and Television Academy, who was dressed in a navy velvet tux.

This year's list of BAFTA nominees also include Barbie's Ryan Gosling, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Maestro's Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Also among the lauded group are The Color Purple's Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, Saltburn's Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike and Poor Things' Emma Stone.