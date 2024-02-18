2024 BAFTA Film Awards: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Stars such as Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt showcased glam looks on the red carpet at the 2024 British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs.

By Corinne Heller Feb 18, 2024 6:56 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024
Watch: Ariana DeBose Speaks Out About Viral BAFTAs Rap

Stars stepped out in top style at Britain's biggest night in film.

As the 2024 award season continues, actors such as Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt showcased ultra-glam looks as they walked the red carpet at London's Royal Festival Hall Feb. 18 for the British Academy Film Awards.

Margot, nominated for Leading Actress for Barbie, wore a custom, strapless, colorblock pink and black Giorgio Armani Privé silk and velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline. Emily, who is up for Supporting Actress for Oppenheimer, sported a nude, long sleeve, high neck, embellished Elie Saab spring 2024 haute couture cut-out gown.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett was seen arriving in a custom burgundy, sleeveless, open-back, studded Louis Vuitton gown. Inside the venue, she was spotted chatting with Prince William, president of the British Film and Television Academy, who was dressed in a navy velvet tux.

This year's list of BAFTA nominees also include Barbie's Ryan GoslingOppenheimer's Cillian Murphy and Maestro's Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. Also among the lauded group are The Color Purple's Fantasia Barrino and Danielle BrooksSaltburn's Barry KeoghanJacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike and Poor Things' Emma Stone.

photos
2024 Award Season: Cast Reunions

Heading into the BAFTAs, Oppenheimer is the most nominated film with a whopping 13, including Best Director for Christopher Nolan. Following behind is Poor Things with 11 nominations.

The 2024 BAFTAs, hosted by Doctor Who alum David Tennant, is also set to feature presenters such as David BeckhamKeegan-Michael KeyCate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Hugh Grant, Bryce Dallas Howard, Lily Collins and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

In addition, the show will feature musical performances from Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, whose 2001 song "Murder on the Dancefloor" has had quite a resurgence since being featured in Saltburn.

The BAFTAs is airing on BBC One Feb. 18 in the United Kingdom and streaming on BBC iPlayer and BritBox. Check out a full list of 2024 BAFTA nominees.

See stars walk the red carpet at the 2024 BAFTAs below:

JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Tennant

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

John Phillips/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Phillips/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily Collins

John Phillips/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa

John Phillips/Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rami Malek

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emma Corrin

John Phillips/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Carey Mulligan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Vera Wang

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

John Phillips/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper

photos
View More Photos From 2024 BAFTA Film Awards: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Shares Painful Update on Chemo

3
Exclusive

Love Is Blind: Jess Shares One Regret of Chelsea & Jimmy Drama

4

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki's Son Found Dead at 19

5

2024 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees