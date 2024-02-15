Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine's Day Gift From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani showed off the gift her husband Blake Shelton gave her for Valentine’s Day and complimented the country star for not needing her guidance.

Gwen Stefani is definitely Blake Shelton's favorite girl. 

After all, the "Sweet Escape" singer shared what her husband of over two years gave her for Valentine's Day—and loving him definitely seems better than gold. 

"I got my Valentine's Day present early this year," Gwen told Jimmy Kimmel on a Feb. 14 episode of his eponymous late-night show while tapping a ring on her finger. "He really mixed it up, usually I get like, amazing flowers—which I love, love, love—but this was just a, ‘Here you go,' and I was like, ‘What?'"

As for what the extravagant gift entailed? The "Rich Girl" singer's ring had a large silver band and head with a green gem stone, which fit in perfectly with her other jewelry and vibrant pink jumpsuit. But Gwen made it clear she didn't give Blake any advice on the present. 

"He did the whole thing," she continued. "I love you Blakey!"

Stars Who Got Engaged or Married on Valentine's Day

The couple tied the knot in 2021 after six years of dating. In their nearly 10 years as a couple, Gwen and Blake—who co-parent Gwen's and ex Gavin Rossdale's sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 9—have given insight into their sweet life together, which has included collaborating on music. In fact, the pair recently released "Purple Irises," which Gwen wrote. 

"I played it for him and he loved it," the 54-year-old added of her latest duet with Blake. "Then I was like, ‘Wait, do you want to hop on this?' I would never ask him because everybody wants Blake to be on their song—I don't want him to think I'm using him."

Luckily, her husband was more than thrilled to join her on the track.

"Creating this song was magic," the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 9. "We hope u love it as much as we do."

And while Gwen's gift, and her new duet with Blake, made for perfect Valentines, they aren't the only celebrity couple to go all out for the day of love. Keep reading to see how all the stars celebrated.

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama!" the Becoming author wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of the couple's cutest photos. "Every year with you gets better and better."

 

And the former President of the United States also shared a post honoring their 31-year marriage, writing, "How did I get so lucky? Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend, @MichelleObama!"

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

The New Girl alum and Property Brothers star nailed this Valentine's Day post with the sweetest home improvement-themed cards.

Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

A Super Bowl win wasn't going to stop the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback from sharing some love with wife Brittany Mahomes on Valentine's Day.

Justin Glaze & Susie Evans

The Bachelor Nation stars are having the greatest clucking time during their Valentine's Day date night at Wingstop.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi & Aire

The Kardashians star chose to celebrate some very special people in her life. Kylie created sweet treat baskets filled with candy, toys and other goodies for kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The reality star shared a throwback post of her and husband Travis spending the holiday on vacation last year. And the Blink-182 drummer even revealed that their son Rocky was conceived during the trip.

Victoria Beckham & David Beckham

“Happy Valentines to an amazing wife, mummy & best friend,” the retired soccer player shared alongside a snap of the two kissing. “I love you. I mean ‘I just fancied her.’” 

 

While the Spice Girls alum shared a snap of David in a cowboy hat on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day cowboy. love u so much."

Zach Bryan & Brianna LaPaglia (Chickenfry)

The country star celebrated Valentine’s Day with a message for the podcaster, saying, “Wish this world saw you in all the lights I get to. I love you and happy Valentine's Day hot dog.”

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer“

“Happy valentines to my #1 crush,” Dylan wrote of the Twilight alum, to whom she got engaged to in 2021, alongside a photos of them from over the years. “The hottest cat mom in the game. I am just so, so into you.”

Hilary Duff, Banks & Mae Koma

The Lizzie McGuire alum, who is expecting her fourth baby and third with husband Matthew Koma, celebrated her little ones.Alongside pics of daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, holding a heart balloon that ultimately floated off into the sky, she wrote a simple, “Happy Valentines Day…”

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant

Days after unveiling a tribute to the late Los Angeles Lakers legend at Crypto.com Arena, she shared a sweet message to her husband. “I love you,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of the couple. “Happy Valentine’s Day @kobebryant.”

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder

The Oscar winner shared a throwback of herself and husband of 21 years, writing, “My Forever Valentine.” 

Drew Scott and Linda Phan

“Happy #ValentinesDay to the best partner in crime a guy could ask for,” the Property Brothers star captioned a photo of the duo laughing in front of a scenic view. “Now…back to giggling uncontrollably.”

Lili Reinhart & Jack Martin

The Riverdale alum kept it simple, sharing a photo of herself and the content creator on her Instagram Stories and writing “Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Ayesha Curry & Stephen Curry

“I love you my baby!” the cookbook author wrote alongside photos of herself and NBA superstar husband. “Forever ever.”

