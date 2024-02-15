Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine's Day Gift From Blake Shelton

Watch : Gwen Stefani Gives Double Shout-Out to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is definitely Blake Shelton's favorite girl.

After all, the "Sweet Escape" singer shared what her husband of over two years gave her for Valentine's Day—and loving him definitely seems better than gold.

"I got my Valentine's Day present early this year," Gwen told Jimmy Kimmel on a Feb. 14 episode of his eponymous late-night show while tapping a ring on her finger. "He really mixed it up, usually I get like, amazing flowers—which I love, love, love—but this was just a, ‘Here you go,' and I was like, ‘What?'"

As for what the extravagant gift entailed? The "Rich Girl" singer's ring had a large silver band and head with a green gem stone, which fit in perfectly with her other jewelry and vibrant pink jumpsuit. But Gwen made it clear she didn't give Blake any advice on the present.

"He did the whole thing," she continued. "I love you Blakey!"