Gwen Stefani Reveals Luxurious Valentine's Day Gift From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is definitely Blake Shelton's favorite girl.
After all, the "Sweet Escape" singer shared what her husband of over two years gave her for Valentine's Day—and loving him definitely seems better than gold.
"I got my Valentine's Day present early this year," Gwen told Jimmy Kimmel on a Feb. 14 episode of his eponymous late-night show while tapping a ring on her finger. "He really mixed it up, usually I get like, amazing flowers—which I love, love, love—but this was just a, ‘Here you go,' and I was like, ‘What?'"
As for what the extravagant gift entailed? The "Rich Girl" singer's ring had a large silver band and head with a green gem stone, which fit in perfectly with her other jewelry and vibrant pink jumpsuit. But Gwen made it clear she didn't give Blake any advice on the present.
"He did the whole thing," she continued. "I love you Blakey!"
The couple tied the knot in 2021 after six years of dating. In their nearly 10 years as a couple, Gwen and Blake—who co-parent Gwen's and ex Gavin Rossdale's sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15 and Apollo, 9—have given insight into their sweet life together, which has included collaborating on music. In fact, the pair recently released "Purple Irises," which Gwen wrote.
"I played it for him and he loved it," the 54-year-old added of her latest duet with Blake. "Then I was like, ‘Wait, do you want to hop on this?' I would never ask him because everybody wants Blake to be on their song—I don't want him to think I'm using him."
Luckily, her husband was more than thrilled to join her on the track.
"Creating this song was magic," the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post on Feb. 9. "We hope u love it as much as we do."
And while Gwen's gift, and her new duet with Blake, made for perfect Valentines, they aren't the only celebrity couple to go all out for the day of love.