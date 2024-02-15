The Truth About Vanderpump Rules' "It's Not About the Pasta" Conspiracy Revealed

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss just blew the (pasta) lid off of one of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous conspiracy theories.
During a 2018 episode of the Bravo reality series, James Kennedy and Lala Kent got into a heated fight about her allegedly eating his then-girlfriend's food, which led to the DJ infamously shouting, "It's not about the pasta!" Since then, many viewers have speculated Kennedy was using "pasta" as a code word for drugs that Kent and his BFF Logan Noh allegedly took from Leviss.
But the former beauty queen is finally putting those rumors to rest once and for all.
"Pasta is not code word for any substances," Leviss revealed on the Feb. 13 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "It really was about the pasta, you guys."
The 29-year-old even specified the exact meal at the center of the controversy while explaining the incident that occurred during her shift at SUR.
"I had my employee meal, which was the Penne Siciliane, with capers, pine nuts and olives," Leviss continued. "Delicious. If you want to add a protein, I highly recommend the shrimp. Chef's kiss. They don't have it on the menu anymore, unfortunately. But at the time, that was the pasta that I ordered."
As for what was the cause of Kennedy's rage?
"Lala ate the rest of my pasta," Leviss added. "So it became a bigger thing on season six of Vanderpump Rules because James was trying to make the point that, ‘It's not about the pasta, it's about you disrespecting my girlfriend by eating her pasta and laughing about it,' because she's belittled me for years. That was the point he was trying to make. It's not about the pasta, it's about your disrespect."
And, no, Kennedy wasn't referencing drugs, Leviss confirmed.
"But people thought 'there's no way this is actually about pasta,'" she concluded. "'They can't be this passionate about someone eating someone else's pasta.' So, it's not code word for anything, guys. We can put that rumor to bed now."
