The Truth About Vanderpump Rules' "It's Not About the Pasta" Conspiracy Revealed

Watch : Raquel Leviss Responds To Tom Sandoval Saying He’s Still in Love With Her

Rachel "Raquel" Leviss just blew the (pasta) lid off of one of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous conspiracy theories.

During a 2018 episode of the Bravo reality series, James Kennedy and Lala Kent got into a heated fight about her allegedly eating his then-girlfriend's food, which led to the DJ infamously shouting, "It's not about the pasta!" Since then, many viewers have speculated Kennedy was using "pasta" as a code word for drugs that Kent and his BFF Logan Noh allegedly took from Leviss.

But the former beauty queen is finally putting those rumors to rest once and for all.

"Pasta is not code word for any substances," Leviss revealed on the Feb. 13 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. "It really was about the pasta, you guys."

The 29-year-old even specified the exact meal at the center of the controversy while explaining the incident that occurred during her shift at SUR.