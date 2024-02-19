Megan Fox Channels Jennifer's Body in Goth-Glam Look at People's Choice Awards 2024

Megan Fox transformed into one of her most iconic characters.
The This Is 40 alum arrived to the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18 in a goth-glam look that resembled the black-and-white prom dress Jennifer wears in the 2009 film Jennifer's Body. (See all the stars on the PCAs red carpet here.)
But of course, the actress updated the mid-aughts look with a cheeky twist.
For the 2024 PCAs, she donned a strapless white corset dress with all-over sequin, a thigh-high slit and flowy bottom half. She paired the voluminous design with a black choker necklace, matching lace-up heels and a vampy red lip.
Fox, who presented the Sci-fi/Fantasy Show category with Joe Manganiello, also sported her bubblegum pink hair, which she styled in effortlessly loose waves.
While the New Girl alum didn't discuss her hauntingly good getup, her fierce outing comes just days after she responded to criticism over her appearance.
In fact, Fox's looks became the topic of conversation after she attended a 2024 Super Bowl after-party on Feb. 11 with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift,
"Oh my god guys," she captioned her Instagram Feb. 14, "look how different i…dont look at all."
Over the years, Fox has continued to prove she has no problem clapping back at her critics. In July, she even got ahead of the haters by posting a PSA about her mesh Jean Paul Gaultier dress.
"Before you start angrily typing—those are not my nipples, calm down," she captioned snaps of her look on Instagram. "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."
As Fox herself stated in April 2022, she has little patience for the social media landscape.
"I think it's sinister," she told Glamour U.K. at the time. "I think it's evil."
But she is still showing up and showing out on the red carpet. Keep reading to see all the stars at the 2024 People's Choice Awards...