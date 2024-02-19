Megan Fox Channels Jennifer's Body in Goth-Glam Look at People's Choice Awards 2024

Watch : Megan Fox Opens Up About "Complicated" Relationships

Megan Fox transformed into one of her most iconic characters.

The This Is 40 alum arrived to the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Feb. 18 in a goth-glam look that resembled the black-and-white prom dress Jennifer wears in the 2009 film Jennifer's Body. (See all the stars on the PCAs red carpet here.)

But of course, the actress updated the mid-aughts look with a cheeky twist.

For the 2024 PCAs, she donned a strapless white corset dress with all-over sequin, a thigh-high slit and flowy bottom half. She paired the voluminous design with a black choker necklace, matching lace-up heels and a vampy red lip.

Fox, who presented the Sci-fi/Fantasy Show category with Joe Manganiello, also sported her bubblegum pink hair, which she styled in effortlessly loose waves.

While the New Girl alum didn't discuss her hauntingly good getup, her fierce outing comes just days after she responded to criticism over her appearance.