Wayfair’s Presidents' Day Sale Has Black Friday Prices- $1.50 Flatware, $12 Pillows & 69% off Mattresses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Giving gifts is an enjoyable experience, but Christmas shopping can major drain your disposable income. A couple of months later, it's time to treat yourself and make your home the sanctuary that you deserve. Presidents' Day savings are here and I have great news: these deals are way better than Black Friday prices and you (probably) don't have to shop for other people.
The Wayfair homepage has a big banner advertising 70% off deals, but they're underselling it. I found EVEN BETTER deals than that. You can save 74% on an Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven. Nab this nine-piece bar tool set for 73% off. You can get this 45-piece flatware set for a 72% discount, which means each item costs just $1.50.
Improve your slumber with a $369 deal on a top-rated $1,200 Sealy mattress. While you're at it, you can get four pillows for $12.50 each. Ready, set, shop: here are the best Wayfair deals from top brands including Kelly Clarkson Home, Rachael Ray, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Staub.
The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Deals
Rachael Ray Ceramics Oval Au Gratin Baker Set (Set of 2)
Save 60% on this dependable 2-piece set from Rachael Ray. They're oven-safe up to 500 degrees and dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. You can also put these in the microwave or freezer. Plus, they look so cute that they're great for serving as well. There are 4 colorways to choose from.
Oneida Icarus 45 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 8
This 45-piece flatware set comes with enough pieces for an 8-person meal. With the 72% discount, each piece will cost just $1.38.
Sealy Cool 12-Inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress with CopperChill Technology
If you've been saving up for a mattress, this your sign to finally shop. This one is on sale for 69% off and delivery is free. This top-seller has 4,000+ 5-star reviews from Wayfair shoppers.
The Twillery Co. Santos Down Alternative Plush Stomach Sleeper Pillow (Set of 4)
It's time to invest in your wellness with a high-quality pillow. You deserve a better night's sleep! This Wayfair top-seller has 2,000+ 5-star reviews. Right now, it's on sale for 67% off, which means each pillow only costs $12.50 each.
Ebern Designs Gracieuse Cotton Solid Dobby Border Plush Soft Absorbent Washcloth (Set of 12)
You probably didn't expect to see an unsolicited skincare tip in an article about Wayfair deals, but here we are. I use a clean washcloth every single time I wash my face and the only way I can make that happen is by snapping up the affordable deals when I can. When you do the math, each washcloth.
There are 5 colors to choose from.
Godinger Silver Art Co Hammered Leather Accent 9 Piece Bar Tool Set
Be the host with the most when you nab this 73% off deal on a bar tool set. It comes with 9 pieces including an ice bucket, serving tray, double jigger, and shaker.
Cuisinart 5 Speed Hand Mixer
This hand mixer will save you time with food prep. Plus, it's much smaller than a stand mixer, so it won't take up a ton of counter or storage space. It has 5 speeds and comes in 8 colors. Right now, it's on sale for 51% off.
A shopper said, "Just what I wanted! Just what I needed! Great little mixer. Sturdy, powerful, no fancy gadgets. Gets the job done!"
Mikasa Melody White Wine Glass, 15-Ounce (Set of 4)
When you do the math, this 56% off deal means you'll get each wine glass for only $8.77.
A shopper said, "An excellent size for general use with either red or white wine. High quality at a good price. I got some last year and was relieved to find them still available to add to the number this year!"
Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven with Lid, 6 Quart
Get 74% off do-it-all cast iron cookware from Ayesha Curry. It's compatible with induction stoves and oven-safe up to 500°F. You can also get this in red.
Cuisinart Mini-Prep Plus 24 Ounce Processor
Save time cooking and spend more time enjoying your meal when you add this food processor to your prep. It's easy-to-use and the removable parts are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleaning. Plus, it's compact for easy storage. Wayfair has 13 colors to choose from.
Score this 47% off deal while you can. A shopper said, "My new Mini-Prep Processor is a great time saver. I used it today to chop an onion to go in home made vegetable soup. No more eye burning and misery from hand chopping ! My Mini-Prep processor is going to get tons of use in my kitchen. Thanks Wayfair and Cuisinart."
Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill
If you love freshly ground coffee, but you just don't have the time to do that yourself every morning, this automatic machine will make your day start so much smoother. It's on sale for 44% off.
Kelly Clarkson Home Deauville 21 Distressed Table Lamp
Add soothing vibes to your home with a hand painted lamp from Kelly Clarkson Home.
Ten Strawberry Street Wazee Matte 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 4
Save 52% on this chic, matte dinnerware sets. Each bundle has enough to serve 4 people and there are 9 colorways to choose from.
Farberware Nonstick Bakeware Set, 8 Piece
If you've been holding on to your bakeware for way too long, get rid of it and get this set for 63% off. It has all the must-haves: a loaf pan, baking sheets, 4 cake pans, cupcake/muffin pan, and lids.
KitchenAid Classic 5-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
This is an unbelievable deal on 5 mixing bowls from an iconic brand. Each one costs $5.40 when you shop this 46% off deal. I adore the mint, but if that's not your vibe, it comes in 2 additional colorways.
Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
Staub is one of those brand you can always rely on. This two-piece set is nonstick, so it's super easy to clean. It's dishwasher-safe, which makes it even better. The pieces are microwave-safe, scratch-resistant, impact-resistant, and broiler-safe up to 572°F.
Save 61% on this bundle, which comes in several colorways.
Hamilton Beach MultiBlend System with Glass Jar, Travel Jar and Food Chopper
This machine is a true-multi-tasker. Use it to blend, puree, dice, chop, crush ice, and more.
Laura Ashley Bone China Dinnerware Set - Service for 4 (Set of 12)
This set will make you look like such an amazing hostess. And you know what, these pieces are so pretty, why not use them on the days when you don't have guests over?
R.W.FLAME 26 Lb. lb. Daily Production Bullet Ice Countertop Ice Maker, Self-Cleaning
If you love your ice and the trays aren't cutting it for you, get this machine. It's compact and doesn't take up much counter space. It works quickly and it's self-cleaning as well. Don't miss out on this 60% off deal.
Ozeri Nouveaux Electric Wine Opener
Corkscrews can be so frustrating to use. Avoid that annoyance with this electric wine opener, which is so incredibly easy to use. It's on sale in 5 colors.
Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can ( 13.2 Gallons )
Make clean up a breeze and spread less germs with this motion sensor trash can. Plus, it's stainless steel finish is fingerprint-resistant. It is a Wayfair top-seller with 7,700+ 5-star reviews from happy shoppers.
DeLonghi La Specialista Arte Espresso Machine with Grinder
Yes, this espresso machine is a splurge, but it's the best deal you're going to see for a while. A 45% discount is nothing to scoff at.
Wondering if it's worth it? A shopper raved, "This De'Longhi Specialista Automatic Espress Machine, is the Machine that I have been longing for, and I am so much enjoying making the coffee beverages I made, I worked at Starbucks as a Barista. I Highly Recommended anyone who is a Coffee Connoisseur. This is the Espresso Coffee Machine of my Dreams, and I don't regret not one thing about it."
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do Presidents' Day Sales start?
While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. If you're shopping for home deals, you'll find major discounts at Wayfair, QVC, Bed Bath & Beyond, Amazon, and Nordstrom Rack among other retailers.
Looking for more great home finds? The viral Bissell Steam Cleaner gets rid of stains in mere seconds.