Wayfair’s Presidents' Day Sale Has Black Friday Prices- $1.50 Flatware, $12 Pillows & 69% off Mattresses

Giving gifts is an enjoyable experience, but Christmas shopping can major drain your disposable income. A couple of months later, it's time to treat yourself and make your home the sanctuary that you deserve. Presidents' Day savings are here and I have great news: these deals are way better than Black Friday prices and you (probably) don't have to shop for other people.

The Wayfair homepage has a big banner advertising 70% off deals, but they're underselling it. I found EVEN BETTER deals than that. You can save 74% on an Ayesha Curry Enameled Cast Iron Induction Dutch Oven. Nab this nine-piece bar tool set for 73% off. You can get this 45-piece flatware set for a 72% discount, which means each item costs just $1.50.

Improve your slumber with a $369 deal on a top-rated $1,200 Sealy mattress. While you're at it, you can get four pillows for $12.50 each. Ready, set, shop: here are the best Wayfair deals from top brands including Kelly Clarkson Home, Rachael Ray, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and Staub.

The Best Wayfair Presidents' Day Deals