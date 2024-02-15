Megan Fox Reacts to Critics Over Double Date Photo With Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Watch : Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Pack on PDA at Super Bowl After-Party

Megan Fox knows the haters are gonna hate, hate, hate.

That's why the Jennifer's Body star didn't hesitate to respond to criticism over her appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl after-party Feb. 11, where she posed for photos with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

"oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," she captioned photos of the foursome on Instagram Feb. 14. "turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll. when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

It's clear Megan couldn't care less as she had a ball under the neon lights of Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas surrounded by her friends.

But their group photo wasn't the only iconic moment from the party. After all, Taylor finally went TikTok official with Travis in an adorable video featuring parents Andrea and Scott Swift, along with the NFL player.