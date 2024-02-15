Kelly Osbourne Shares Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Reveals Why She Supports the Ozempic Trend (Exclusive)

Kelly Osbourne thinks this criticism is born of jealousy.

And that's why when it comes to Ozempic and other Type 2 diabetes medications many celebrities have spoken about using for weight loss, she doesn't understand why it's seen as such a big deal.

"I think it's amazing," Kelly exclusively told E! News of the Ozempic trend while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet Jan. 30."There are a million ways to lose weight, why not do it through something that's isn't as boring as working out?"

As for those pushing back against the use of the drugs for anything other than diabetes management? Well, Kelly has plenty of thoughts about that.

"People hate on it because they want to do it," the Osbournes alum said. "And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it. Unfortunately, right now it's something that is very expensive but it eventually won't be because it actually works."

Over the years, Kelly has been candid about her struggles with her weight—including losing what she felt to be an excessive amount after giving birth to her son Sidney in 2022.