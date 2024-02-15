American Idol Alum Alex Miller’s Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Alex Miller is sending his love after a heartbreaking tragedy.

The former American Idol contestant —who competed on season 19 of the singing competition show—recently shared his team's statement to social media after his tour bus was involved in a fatal crash.

"While traveling back from a vacation last night, rising country star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car," the Feb. 14 statement reads. "Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family."

Alex was a passenger on the tour bus, along with his band. The post also clarifies that no one from the country singer's team was hurt.

The statement concluded, "Kentucky state police are investigating."

The collision occurred at around 10:28 p.m. in Rockcastle County on Feb. 13, according to a press release shared online by Kentucky State police.