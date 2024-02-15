The Best Luxury Bed Sheets That Are So Soft and Irresistible, You’ll Struggle to Get Out of Bed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One of the most important things in life that none of us can live without, is sleep. Granted, some can function on a lot less sleep than others. But if you're anything like me, I genuinely can't even function on anything less than seven hours. I even make my bedtime routine a whole event, starting with a relaxing hot shower, then drying off with my favorite luxury bath towel of course (seriously, they're a game changer!), followed by a 10-step skincare routine because self-love is V important, only to end the day by throwing myself onto my bed that feels like I'm lying on a cloud and falling asleep immediately. But to be honest with you, for the longest time in my life, I never paid much attention to the quality of my sheets. However, ever since I switched to luxury sheets, I've never slept better. To the point where I count the minutes until I can finally cozy myself back in my bed.

While I still very much appreciate affordable sheet sets, some of these are worth the splurge (and some can still be considered relatively affordable!!). So, if you're ready to snuggle up in ultra-luxurious bed sheets, you're in luck. We rounded up all the best high-quality bed sheets from top-tier brands that are so irresistible, that you'll want to join us rot girlies in never leaving our beds.