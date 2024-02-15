The Best Luxury Bed Sheets That Are So Soft and Irresistible, You’ll Struggle to Get Out of Bed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of the most important things in life that none of us can live without, is sleep. Granted, some can function on a lot less sleep than others. But if you're anything like me, I genuinely can't even function on anything less than seven hours. I even make my bedtime routine a whole event, starting with a relaxing hot shower, then drying off with my favorite luxury bath towel of course (seriously, they're a game changer!), followed by a 10-step skincare routine because self-love is V important, only to end the day by throwing myself onto my bed that feels like I'm lying on a cloud and falling asleep immediately. But to be honest with you, for the longest time in my life, I never paid much attention to the quality of my sheets. However, ever since I switched to luxury sheets, I've never slept better. To the point where I count the minutes until I can finally cozy myself back in my bed.
While I still very much appreciate affordable sheet sets, some of these are worth the splurge (and some can still be considered relatively affordable!!). So, if you're ready to snuggle up in ultra-luxurious bed sheets, you're in luck. We rounded up all the best high-quality bed sheets from top-tier brands that are so irresistible, that you'll want to join us rot girlies in never leaving our beds.
Quince European Linen Sheet Set
Quince's European linen sheets are as sumptuously soft as they are stylish. Crafted ethically from the finest flax, this mid-weight linen sheet set promises superior softness from the very first touch, growing even more irresistible with every wash (it doesn't get better than this!!).
Serena & Lily Positano Linen Sheet Set
Say goodbye to constant bed sheet swapping with this super breathable linen set, perfect for year-round comfort. Made from 100% linen and available in Sky, Vintage Indigo, French blue, and White, this set includes everything you need for a cozy night's sleep—even on mattresses up to 16 inches thick!
Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set
Experience unmatched comfort with Cozy Earth's top-selling bamboo sheet set, meticulously crafted from 100% premium viscose derived from bamboo. Boasting an oversized fit and luxurious drape, these sheets are designed to regulate temperature while offering unparalleled softness.
Quince Classic Organic Percale Piped Sheet Set
Elevate your bedding with Quince's Classic Organic Percale Piped sheet set, featuring the coolness and crispness of percale now with a subtle piping detail for added sophistication. Made from the finest 100% organic cotton and woven into a 270-thread-count fabric, this set offers a smooth feel that gets softer with every wash, ensuring lasting luxury and breathability for even the warmest of sleepers.
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set
For those who cherish softness and crave cozy cuddles, Brooklinen's Luxe Sateen sheets are a dream come true. Crafted from the finest long-staple cotton with a unique one-yarn-under and three-yarn-over weave, these sheets offer buttery smoothness that only enhances with each wash, providing the luxurious comfort you truly deserve.
Marriott Signature Sheet Set
Elevate your home with the same luxurious comfort found in top hotel chains with Marriott's exceptional bedding set. Crafted from a durable cotton/polyester percale blend, this set boasts an excellent fit, soft feel, and easy maintenance, ensuring a restful night's sleep without compromising on quality.
Mellanni Microfiber Bedding Set
If you're looking for luxury bed sheets that genuinely feel amazing and don't break the bank, we're here to tell you that they do exist—and all thanks to Mellanni for granting our wishes with their affordable microfiber bedding set. Not only do these come in a variety of colors and sizes (including a deep pocket option!), they're wrinkle and fade-resistant, so they'll always look pristine after years of wear.
Brooklinen Washed Linen Core Sheet Set
Crafted from 100% European Flax and washed in small batches for unique color variations and maximum softness, these fan-favorite Brooklinen sheets offer a lightweight yet cozy feel that's perfect for every season.
Pointehaven 794 Pima Sateen Sheet Set
Unfortunately, many sheets marketed as long-staple cottons lack the premium fibers for true softness and durability. But this Pointehaven set, boasting a thread count of 800 and a 170 gsm, delivers unparalleled luxury with a sateen weave that remains pill-resistant and irresistibly smooth, ensuring an indulgent sleeping experience.
Beautyrest Cooling Cotton Blend 4-Piece Sheet Set
Thanks to these Beautyrest sheets, now you can experience the softness of silky sateen without breaking the bank. Crafted to combat sweat and maintain coolness year-round, this affordable set offers nine stunning colors, from classic neutrals to vibrant tones like purple and teal, ensuring both comfort and style.
