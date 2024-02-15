Exclusive

Dolly Parton Defends "Doll" Elle King After Performance Backlash

After Elle King received backlash for her Grand Ole Opry performance held in honor of Dolly Parton's birthday last month, the country music star asked fans to "forget it and forgive her."

By Elyse Dupre Feb 15, 2024 2:00 PMTags
Dolly PartonExclusivesCelebrities
Watch: Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

You don't have to look two doors down to find out how Dolly Parton feels about Elle King after that night at the Grand Ole Opry.

After the "Ex's & Oh's" singer received backlash for her tribute performance at the music venue last month—during which she admitted to the crowd she was "f--king hammered"—the country music star shed some light on where they stand. 

"Elle King is a doll," Parton told E! News in an exclusive interview while walking the red carpet for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala. "I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don't we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it.'"

And ultimately, the "9 to 5" artist hopes life—and fans—treat King kind. 

"She made a mistake," she continued, echoing her previous sentiments about that night. "She feels worse about it than anybody. But she's a talented girl. She's going through some hard times, and I think she just had a little too much to drink and then that just hit her. So, we need to get over that because she's a great artist and a great person." 

photos
Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Because as Parton put it, "Ain't we all done something stupid in our lives?" And as the 10-time Grammy winner moves forward, she wants others to do the same.

"Let's forget it and forgive her," she added. "That's the F-words I'm using tonight."

Mike Marsland/WireImage / Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

2

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift

3

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Parade

King took the stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry in January for a concert held in honor of Parton's 78th birthday. As seen in a video shared on TikTok, the 34-year-old performed a rendition of Parton's 2001 hit "Marry Me." However, she appeared to forget the words and began swearing.

"I'll tell you one thing more," she told the audience. "Hi, my name is Elle King. I'm f--king hammered." 

Afterwards, the Grand Ole Opry noted on social media that "we deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used." Meanwhile, King—who has since postponed some of her shows—has yet to publicly address her tribute to Parton, who was not in attendance that evening.

However, Parton wants to put the spotlight on a different area. This includes Dolly Parton's Pet Gala—a star-studded variety special and dog fashion show that will air Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.

"We love animals, everybody does," she told E!. "And I've been trying to figure out something to do after I did the rock and roll album. And so I'm always anxious to do something for pets, I just thought it'd be a great idea."

Keep reading to take a look at Parton through her storied career.

Ed Caraeff/Getty Images
1977
Harry Langdon/Getty Images
1978
Nancy Barr Brandon/Mediapunch/Shutterstock
1978
Sipa/Shutterstock
1980
Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock
1983
Eugene Adebari/Shutterstock
1988
Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
1988
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1989
Shutterstock
1993
McCoy Cox/Shutterstock
1993
Bei/Shutterstock
1995
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock
2005
Greg Mathieson/Shutterstock
2006
Sipa/Shutterstock
2009
Sipa/Shutterstock
2010
Sipa/Shutterstock
2011
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
2011
Broadimage/Shutterstock
2012
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
2014
JB Lacroix/WireImage
2015
David Becker/Getty Images
2016
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
2017
John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
2019
Shahar Azran/Shutterstock
2019
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
2019
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images
2020
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2021
Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

2022

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

2023

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

2

Radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan Killed in Shooting at Kansas City Parade

3

Why Travis Kelce Is Spending Valentine's Day Without Taylor Swift

4

YouTuber Twomad Dead at 23

5

Kanye West Slams Rumor Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From Super Bowl