Dolly Parton Defends "Doll" Elle King After Performance Backlash

Watch : Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

You don't have to look two doors down to find out how Dolly Parton feels about Elle King after that night at the Grand Ole Opry.

After the "Ex's & Oh's" singer received backlash for her tribute performance at the music venue last month—during which she admitted to the crowd she was "f--king hammered"—the country music star shed some light on where they stand.

"Elle King is a doll," Parton told E! News in an exclusive interview while walking the red carpet for Dolly Parton's Pet Gala. "I called her, and I said, ‘You know, there are many F-words. Why don't we use the right one? Forgiveness, friends, forget it.'"

And ultimately, the "9 to 5" artist hopes life—and fans—treat King kind.

"She made a mistake," she continued, echoing her previous sentiments about that night. "She feels worse about it than anybody. But she's a talented girl. She's going through some hard times, and I think she just had a little too much to drink and then that just hit her. So, we need to get over that because she's a great artist and a great person."