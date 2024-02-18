You’re So Invited to Look at Adam Sandler’s Sweetest Moments With Daughters Sadie and Sunny

Watch : See Drew Barrymore's Tearful Message to Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler's feelings toward his family are no laughing matter.



In fact, as the Big Daddy star once explained, he can't help but have more of a serious outlook at times when it comes to his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, who he shares with wife Jackie Sandler.



"I'm a worrier," Sandler—set to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18—told Huffington Post in 2014. "I've learned in life now that when your kid is upset, you're rocked until they're not upset anymore. Even when they're not upset, you're rocked. You're always nervous because you want your kid to be happy."



Which has led to a full circle moment for him. "Now, I understand why my folks were always saying, ‘Be nice and be safe,'" the 57-year-old explained. "'Make sure everyone in the family is OK. That's the most important thing.' If the family hurts, then you hurt."



Fast-forward to present day, and though his worry may remain, the amount of love he has for his children continues to grow.