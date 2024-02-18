You’re So Invited to Look at Adam Sandler’s Sweetest Moments With Daughters Sadie and Sunny

Adam Sandler's feelings toward his family are no laughing matter.
 
In fact, as the Big Daddy star once explained, he can't help but have more of a serious outlook at times when it comes to his daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, who he shares with wife Jackie Sandler.
 
"I'm a worrier," Sandler—set to receive the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18—told Huffington Post in 2014. "I've learned in life now that when your kid is upset, you're rocked until they're not upset anymore. Even when they're not upset, you're rocked. You're always nervous because you want your kid to be happy."
 
Which has led to a full circle moment for him. "Now, I understand why my folks were always saying, ‘Be nice and be safe,'" the 57-year-old explained. "'Make sure everyone in the family is OK. That's the most important thing.' If the family hurts, then you hurt."
 
Fast-forward to present day, and though his worry may remain, the amount of love he has for his children continues to grow.

"When they speak, we either laugh, tear up, or just stare at them in amazement," he shared during a speech last year. "Every conservation we have, every day, every night, every drive, every meal, every smile, every hang we have, I'm only wishing time will stand still cause being with you two and Mommy, that's the best life can get."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

In celebration of the comedian's latest honor at the PCAs, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, Peacock and E!, keep reading for a look at their sweetest family moments.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
September 2007

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler took their baby girl Sadie Madison Sandler, born in May 2006, to a red carpet charity event hosted by Courteney Cox at the Santa Monica Pier. The carnival event benefitted the EB Medical Research Foundation.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam and Jackie posed with daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline Sandler, born in November 2008, while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam carried Sunny at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd.

Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
August 2015

The comedian took Sunny for a fun-filled day at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they snapped a paw-dorable pic with Goofy.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
March 2016

The Sandlers took in a Broadway show in New York, posing backstage at School of Rock.

Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
March 2016

Adam won dad of the year by taking his girls to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images
October 2018

The 50 First Dates star and his youngest stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
November 2018

Adam and Sunny waved while sitting courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

The fam had a slam dunk outing while watching the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks game.

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

Adam, Jackie and their daughters were captivated during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
December 2018

The Wedding Singer star shared a sweet moment with fellow sports fan Sadie during an Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
March 2023

The family stepped out in Paris, France to celebrate the release of Murder Mystery 2 with friends.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
June 2023

Sunny was all grown up with her parents at a Netflix screening of The Out-Laws in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June 2023

The Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev stepped in for a pic with the Sandlers at the L.A. premiere.

